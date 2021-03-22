Hill City saw mill closes, eliminating 120 jobs

Neiman Enterprises announced Monday the company will permanently close its saw mill in Hill City, eliminating 120 jobs and 12 contract crews, citing a reduction in timber available in the Black Hills National Forest.

Jim Neiman, president and CEO of Neiman Enterprises, said the company notified employees Monday afternoon.

“If given the opportunity to purchase timber to keep the mill running, we would have done that,” Neiman said in a press release. “Keeping the Hill City location running would be in the best interest of the forest and our communities over the long-term.”

The Hill City saw mill has been in operation for 53 years, according to the news release. Neiman Enterprises purchased the property in 1998 from Continental Lumber and renamed it Rushmore Forest Products. The mill was converted from dimensional lumber to boards and produced 60 million board-feet of ponderosa pine boards and pattern boards, the news release said.

