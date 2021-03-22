Hill City saw mill closes, eliminating 120 jobs

Neiman Enterprises announced Monday the company will permanently close its saw mill in Hill City, eliminating 120 jobs and 12 contract crews, citing a reduction in timber available in the Black Hills National Forest.
Jim Neiman, president and CEO of Neiman Enterprises, said the company notified employees Monday afternoon.
“If given the opportunity to purchase timber to keep the mill running, we would have done that,” Neiman said in a press release. “Keeping the Hill City location running would be in the best interest of the forest and our communities over the long-term.”
The Hill City saw mill has been in operation for 53 years, according to the news release. Neiman Enterprises purchased the property in 1998 from Continental Lumber and renamed it Rushmore Forest Products. The mill was converted from dimensional lumber to boards and produced 60 million board-feet of ponderosa pine boards and pattern boards, the news release said.
“I never thought I would see the day when we would be out of options to keep all our facilities running," Neiman said. "Lumber markets have been exceptionally high for the past year and have broken all-time record highs. The problem here is purely a lack of timber available for purchase in the Black Hills, and we rely on the Forest Service for approximately 80% of our supply.”
The Neiman family companies has been operating in the Black Hills since 1936. The company has facilities in Spearfish; Hulett, Wyoming; Montrose, Colorado; and Gilchrist, Oregon.
In 2013, Rushmore Forest Products played a role in stopping the spread of mountain pine beetles by processing the diseased timber.
“Waging those battles took all the forest products companies in the Black Hills to help save our forests. We have just lost some of our ability to win those battles," Ben Wudtke, executive director of Black Hills Forest Resource Association, said in a statement.
Rushmore Forest Products also helped salvage nearly 5,000 truckloads of timber after a June 2018 tornado and August 2018 fire ravaged portions of Wind Cave National Park, Custer State Park and areas of the Black Hills National Forest.
“Our family has been committed to doing what’s right for our employees and the forests and communities of the Black Hills, and we remain steadfast in that commitment going forward,” Marcus Neiman, vice president of Neiman Enterprises, said.
