New businesses prepare for holiday shoppers at the Rushmore Mall

Brockhouse said the mall closed for a month due to COVID-19 but all stores are open now and there's still space available to lease.

“We didn’t get hit as hard as other states and communities,” she said. “I think you can attribute that to just the great people in our community who still support all of our local businesses.”

Kunz said she and her husband decided to open Robo Briks & Grafix after about a year at the Traders Market in the mall, which is open three days a week.

“From day one when we opened up at the Traders Market, we were able to pay the rent on the first day,” she said.

Kunz said they wanted to expand to birthday parties and Lego robotics, but they weren’t able to do that at the market. When they saw the open space at the mall, it clicked.

To protect people against the virus, only 12 people are allowed in the store at a time. Everything is spaced out to keep six feet of distance. Kunz said masks aren’t required, but are encouraged.

She also said they’re holding off on hosting birthday parties until at least January.

