New businesses prepare for holiday shoppers at the Rushmore Mall

Joanne Felix Kunz was worried she and her husband Bill wouldn’t be able to fill the 2,700-square-foot space for Robo Briks & Grafix.
About two weeks after opening, though, she’s overwhelmed with how many people are shopping at the store.
“When a kid comes in and says, ‘oh my gosh, this place is awesome,’ it just makes me happy because we had no idea,” Kunz said.
Robo Briks & Grafix — which sells Lego sets, Lego compatible bricks and minifigures — had its grand opening at the end of October at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City and is one of four businesses that opened its doors with three more on the way.
The new store is joined by The Ink Gallery, Go! Calendars and Games and the 605 Ageless Beauty Cart. Mountain Mudd Coffee and Espresso and The Green Chili Shack are expected to open any day.
Rushmore Mall general manager Sandy Brockhouse said the mall is changing with the times.
“We try to think outside the box of malls in general. We are reinventing ourselves,” she said.
Brockhouse wants the mall to be like a community center that offers amenities like the dog park and services like those offered by the Social Security Administration office, which is open by appointment only during the pandemic.
Brockhouse said the mall closed for a month due to COVID-19 but all stores are open now and there's still space available to lease.
“We didn’t get hit as hard as other states and communities,” she said. “I think you can attribute that to just the great people in our community who still support all of our local businesses.”
Kunz said she and her husband decided to open Robo Briks & Grafix after about a year at the Traders Market in the mall, which is open three days a week.
“From day one when we opened up at the Traders Market, we were able to pay the rent on the first day,” she said.
Kunz said they wanted to expand to birthday parties and Lego robotics, but they weren’t able to do that at the market. When they saw the open space at the mall, it clicked.
To protect people against the virus, only 12 people are allowed in the store at a time. Everything is spaced out to keep six feet of distance. Kunz said masks aren’t required, but are encouraged.
She also said they’re holding off on hosting birthday parties until at least January.
Kunz said the store is loosely based off of the Lego store, but it happened organically. The birthday room is made out of huge bricks, there’s a eight-by-four-feet build-a-brick wall kids can put their name on or build little figures, there’s an activity area where kids can build things and pick-a-brick bin in the center of the store.
The store wasn’t possible, though, until Kunz and her husband retired and went on the road to do “Stuck on Minis,” their Mini Cooper sticker business. They built their house in the area in May 2016.
Go! Calendar and Games manager DJ Johnston said her store, which opened the first week of November, just finished stocking up for Black Friday.
“I feel like (business is) picking up a little bit,” she said. “The weekends are good, during the week it’s a little slow. We’re hoping to have a really great weekend.”
Johnston said they have a few specials going for Black Friday and that games and puzzles are particularly popular right now with so many people staying home.
The Ink Gallery owner Cris Valle said his art-appreciation themed store has exceeded expectations after opening at the end of October.
The Ink Gallery is a tattoo and piercing shop that sells t-shirts, posters, canvas prints and other art designed by tattoo artists and painters.
“Not everyone wants a tattoo, but they can appreciate something on canvas that they can hang up in their living room,” Valle said.
He said this is his eighth or ninth tattoo shop and he owns Old School Tattoo in Sturgis. He said he just had to close two shops like The Ink Gallery in Colorado Springs, Colorado, due to the pandemic.
He said the mall manager and the assistant mall manager walked into his shop in Sturgis. They got to talking about his business and expanding to the mall, exchanged contact information, talked prices, and Valle said it was a “no-brainer.”
“This is more of a commercial style tattoo shop, it’s designed to be in the mall,” he said.
Valle said he and another artist do the tattoos and piercings while someone else helps with the counter. He said tattoo parlors aren’t too busy during the holidays as a general rule of thumb, but since they’re in a mall, they get enough exposure from people walking past.
Shay Renée, owner of the 605 Ageless Beauty kiosk, said she opened her first business at the mall Oct. 25. Renée sells skin and hair care products.
The skin care line has minerals from the Dead Sea and has won awards for its ability to be used by multiple skin types. She said she also sells anti-aging products that serve as an alternative to botox and plastic surgery.
“When I can take lines of puffiness off of a girl’s face and she’s crying at my kiosk, falling in love with something for something that transforms her face in front of her eyes, that’s what makes me happy,” Renée said.
She said she previously worked in the mall and there were times last year in October and November where it was completely silent. This year, though, she said she's seen a steady flow of people walking through.
