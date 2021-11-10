New Underwood grad to bring shoe business to Rapid City

Just two years after graduating from high school, a 19-year-old is bringing a Sioux Falls business to Rapid City as a general manager and partial owner.

Owen Perry graduated from New Underwood in spring 2020 while taking classes remotely after moving to Sioux Falls to work with Fit My Feet, a nine-year-old shoe business that focuses on orthotics.

“I finished school while working for Fit My Feet,” Perry said.

While he was in high school, Perry worked in a shoe store at the Rushmore Mall in Rapid City.

“I saw a ton of people in need,” he said. “I never really got the option to help make those people comfortable, I was just selling shoes.”

He said he was recruited by Fit My Feet to help build the business. He now works at the Western Avenue Sioux Falls location as a certified shoe fitter and pedorthist.

He said he’s able to help patients and customers find the right fit for them in one-on-one service, which he plans to bring to Rapid City. He said he’s able to help a myriad of workers resolve pain.

“Everything is attached at the feet,” he said. “(New shoes can make people) feel better, help with their knees and pain all the way up to the neuro side of things.”

Fit My Feet currently has locations in Brookings, Dakota Dunes, Mitchell, Rochester, Minnesota, and Fargo. Another location is planned for Omaha.

Perry said Fit My Feet Black Hills will be based in Rapid City with plans for expansion down the line. The store will be located off of North Street across from Menards.

The new building will be about 4,000 square feet with an anticipated opening date in February.

Perry said he hopes to expand all the way to Denver.

“Growth is our biggest goal as owners — grow as big as we can and help as many people as we can,” he said.

