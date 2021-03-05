Phase Technologies has a new home as it continues to grow

Phase Technologies is settling into its new home on Disk Drive in its 22nd year of business.
CEO Nick Kingsbury said the company has been expanding over the past four years, releasing seven new product lines, growing to about 70 employees and moving into its 225,000-square-foot international headquarters.
“The company as a whole continues to grow at an extraordinary rate — 20 to 30% percent a year,” he said.
He said 185,000 square feet are dedicated to manufacturing while the rest goes to office space.
Phase Technologies manufactures and develops digital phase converters and variable frequency drives.
COO Todd Aldren said this is the company's fourth facility over the last 22 years.
“They’ve progressively gotten bigger and bigger,” he said.
Kingsbury said the company has taken on more of the manufacturing process over the past few years, shifting from being mainly a distribution company.
“We expect to double the size of the company over the next three years,” he said. ‘That’s where our goals are and that’s where the sales people are incentivized.”
He said manufacturing not only allows the company to cut down on lead times, which they already average about three to seven business days, but to improve products as well.
Kingsbury said they recently moved into magnetic manufacturing, so they are able to wind their own coils for inductors, dip and bake them, and now they plan to manufacture their own sheet metal and more.
“Everybody else we’re paying to do that is approaching it from a contract manufacturing standpoint,” he said. “We’re approaching it from how to minimize steps to get it out the door.”
Phase Technologies started in 1999 in Rapid City in former School of Mines professor Larry Meiners’ garage. Kingsbury said Meiners was working on some equipment at his shop and an old rotary converter that kept tripping the power.
Being familiar with electronics and controls, Meiners developed the idea for the Phase Perfect, a product Phase Technologies makes to this day.
Meiners retired in 2016 after the company started selling to the irrigation industry rather than oil and gas. They now serve both industries along with HVAC and “anything with a motor on it,” Kingsbury said.
He, Aldren and CTO Peda Medagam took over in 2016 to 2017.
Kingsbury said the company has remained in Rapid City because it’s centrally located and where most of the employees are from.
He said they anticipate having a couple hundred employees over the next five to seven years.
