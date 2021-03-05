Phase Technologies has a new home as it continues to grow

He said manufacturing not only allows the company to cut down on lead times, which they already average about three to seven business days, but to improve products as well.

Kingsbury said they recently moved into magnetic manufacturing, so they are able to wind their own coils for inductors, dip and bake them, and now they plan to manufacture their own sheet metal and more.

“Everybody else we’re paying to do that is approaching it from a contract manufacturing standpoint,” he said. “We’re approaching it from how to minimize steps to get it out the door.”

Phase Technologies started in 1999 in Rapid City in former School of Mines professor Larry Meiners’ garage. Kingsbury said Meiners was working on some equipment at his shop and an old rotary converter that kept tripping the power.

Being familiar with electronics and controls, Meiners developed the idea for the Phase Perfect, a product Phase Technologies makes to this day.

Meiners retired in 2016 after the company started selling to the irrigation industry rather than oil and gas. They now serve both industries along with HVAC and “anything with a motor on it,” Kingsbury said.