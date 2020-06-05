Rapid City businessman dedicates time to combating COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Michael Brown wanted to fill a void in the Rapid City community.

The first was in January to aid the hearing impaired with his business Alternate Hearing Solutions. The second was in April when he launched ContamiCare, a cleaning service that uses CDC-approved chemicals to combat COVID-19.

“I’ve worked with the elderly my whole career,” Brown said. “The elderly and people with health conditions are the most at risk and I feel like those are the people we as a community need to protect. I think we have an obligation, all of us, to each other. Life sucks for everybody right now, but as a community, we owe it to the people that are the weakest to do whatever we can to protect them.”

Brown said he was paying attention and tracking COVID-19 as it moved through Europe and Asia before it arrived in the United States.

He said he read and researched as much as he could about what experts were saying and what could be used to stifle the spread of the virus.

In January, as he started Alternative Hearing Solutions, he decided to purchase the chemicals and supplies necessary for ContamiCare.