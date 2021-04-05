Rapid City issues 382 building permits in March

Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 382 building permits in March with a valuation total of $21,393,668, a news release from the city said Monday.
The permit number is the second-most building permits ever issued for the month of March, surpassed only by the 489 permits issued in 2012.
According to the news release, the $21.39 million valuation total is the fifth-highest for March since 2000. By comparison, the city issued 223 permits with a valuation total of $22.4 million in March 2020. The March 2020 permit valuation included a $14 million permit for Red Rock Apartments, a 149-unit community at 7175 Dunsmore Road.
The news release said so far in 2021, the city has issued 877 building permits with a three-month valuation total of $74,813,314. Through the first three months of 2020, the city issued just 629 building permits with a total valuation of $51,847,283.
March's building permits include CR Lloyd Associates for Heartland Heights Apartments at 427 Degeest Drive valued at $4,431,672; Community Enhancement LLC for dialysis unit facility alterations at 1043 N. Cambell Street valued at $2,378,000; RCS Storage LLC for a storage unit facility at 1325 Fountain Plaza Drive valued at $1,289,300; and Orchard Meadows Rapid City LLC for two four-unit apartment complexes at 2770 and 2826 Nuggets Drive valued at $440,000 each.
The news release said the city also issued 151 residential roofing permits last month, the second-highest number of roofing permits issued in the month of March in the last decade. Permits were also issued for 24 single family homes, the most issued in the month of March since 2010. So far in 2021, 88 permits have been issued for single family homes.