Rapid City issues 382 building permits in March

Rapid City’s Building Services Division issued 382 building permits in March with a valuation total of $21,393,668, a news release from the city said Monday.

The permit number is the second-most building permits ever issued for the month of March, surpassed only by the 489 permits issued in 2012.

According to the news release, the $21.39 million valuation total is the fifth-highest for March since 2000. By comparison, the city issued 223 permits with a valuation total of $22.4 million in March 2020. The March 2020 permit valuation included a $14 million permit for Red Rock Apartments, a 149-unit community at 7175 Dunsmore Road.

The news release said so far in 2021, the city has issued 877 building permits with a three-month valuation total of $74,813,314. Through the first three months of 2020, the city issued just 629 building permits with a total valuation of $51,847,283.