Rapid City may reopen businesses Monday

At a press conference Wednesday, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced his plan to reopen many businesses as early as Monday, but with several restrictions to comply with social distancing requirements.
The City Council will meet in a special session Monday to make a decision on the reopening plan. If approved, the plan would go into effect immediately, Allender said.
Under the plan, restaurants and bars would be able to reopen with a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and barstools, and would put capacity limits on those restaurants, bars and casinos. The limit would be either 10 people, or one customer for every 125 square-feet of space in the business.
"A restaurant that has 4,000 square-feet, for example, could have 32 patrons, all of them sitting six feet away from each other," Allender said. "Now, whether or not the configuration of the restaurant would allow that is a whole other thing. We're working with some restaurant owners now to use their restaurants as examples on how to rearrange seating."
Additionally, all food service employees would be required to wear masks. At casinos, the video machines must be cleaned and disinfected between customers.
Allender's proposal includes limitations on seating at entertainment venues as well, with seats in businesses and theaters marked as not available to enforce social distancing guidelines.
At retail stores, hand sanitizer would be required throughout the store for public use and one-way foot traffic throughout the store's aisles would be required to be marked. Capacity limits for grocery, retail, recreation and fitness businesses would be limited to one customer for every 200 square feet.
In retail and grocery stores, plexiglass dividers between the cashier and customer would also be required. Hair salon, barber shop and nail salon employees would be required to wear masks and the customer seating must be six feet apart.
Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures would be required for motel and hotel rooms, and fitness facilities. Allender said all businesses will be required to post regular cleaning and disinfecting schedules.
Public social gatherings would be limited to 10 people. City facilities will be handled separately from this resolution, and may be stricter, Allender said.
The mayor said the new regulations are to ensure uniform social distancing implementation throughout the entire community, and not to just focus in on restaurants, bars and entertainment/recreational businesses.
Allender said he understands that this will allow some businesses to open back up, but would put too much of a burden on others.
"Frankly, some of the restaurants have spoken to me and said they won't reopen based on these new regulations because the difference between having no customers and having just a few customers is not significant enough to justify opening up to all that overhead and risk. So, they will wait for the time being until the next action may be taken down the road," Allender said.
If the City Council approves the new restrictions Monday, Allender said he thinks it will be reviewed on a monthly basis.
"The ordinance itself has an expiration date in June, so that will have to be revisited and renewed if we are going to continue beyond that," Allender said.
