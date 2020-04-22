Rapid City may reopen businesses Monday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At a press conference Wednesday, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced his plan to reopen many businesses as early as Monday, but with several restrictions to comply with social distancing requirements.

The City Council will meet in a special session Monday to make a decision on the reopening plan. If approved, the plan would go into effect immediately, Allender said.

Under the plan, restaurants and bars would be able to reopen with a minimum of six feet between tables, chairs and barstools, and would put capacity limits on those restaurants, bars and casinos. The limit would be either 10 people, or one customer for every 125 square-feet of space in the business.

"A restaurant that has 4,000 square-feet, for example, could have 32 patrons, all of them sitting six feet away from each other," Allender said. "Now, whether or not the configuration of the restaurant would allow that is a whole other thing. We're working with some restaurant owners now to use their restaurants as examples on how to rearrange seating."