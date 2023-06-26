Terry Larsen and Steve Cronin were named Franchisees of the Year by Pizza Ranch Inc. at the company’s 2023 Awards Banquet in Keystone, Colo.

The Franchisee of the Year Award celebrates the outstanding accomplishments of a Pizza Ranch franchisee and their commitment to the Pizza Ranch brand. Pizza Ranch Inc. is honored to recognize their hard work and dedication to Pizza Ranch and their communities.

“We are very humbled and honored to receive the 2022 Franchisee of The Year Award. We thank our awesome managers and team members for their hard work, loyalty, and dedication in helping us achieve this award," Cronin said.

Larsen’s parents opened the Pizza Ranch in Fort Pierre in the early 1990s and still own and operate it. Larsen got his start working for his parents in the dish room where Cronin also worked.

Larsen and Cronin became business partners in 2010 to open their first Pizza Ranch in Rapid City. The store performed well, and in 2013 the team opened a second location that will celebrate its 10-year anniversary in September.

Pizza Ranch founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, presented the Franchisee of the Year award to Larsen and Cronin.

“Terry’s parents opened the Fort Pierre location in 1992, and Pizza Ranch has been a part of Terry’s life ever since. Steve got his start working alongside the Larsens in Fort Pierre. I am so thankful Steve and Terry have found their passion for the Pizza Ranch brand and are leading a second generation of Pizza Ranch managers and franchisees," Groeneweg said. "Their path has not always been easy, but through hard work they helped build and strengthen the Pizza Ranch brand in a way the whole chain can look up to.”