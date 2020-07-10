Signify Health opens new Rapid City facility

"We'd love to hire the additional 125 (people) tomorrow. That's how bad we need people there who are really passionate about health care and passionate to talk to others about their health care and how we can help them," Pierre said.

The Member Engagement Team works a Monday through Friday schedule. Pierre said there are opportunities for employees to get extra hours and bonuses for working on weekends.

Pierre said the company is looking for people who are passionate about helping their customers find the health care services they need.

"We connect largely senior citizens with our health care providers all across the U.S. and get our physicians, nurse practitioners into their homes," Pierre said. "We are engaging with them and what their needs are, and schedule an appointment for them to have our physicians come to their house to check on them."

Pierre said Signify Health is excited about the growth in Rapid City.