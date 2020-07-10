Signify Health opens new Rapid City facility

Signify Health, the nation's largest provider of in-home health services, has expanded its presence in Rapid City after opening a new facility on Jaffa Garden Way while looking to hire at least 125 more employees.
The 28,500-square-foot facility in east Rapid City opened June 22 and now has 250 employees on its Member Engagement Team who work in a call center environment.
The company started its Rapid City operation in leased space at Ellsworth Air Force Base. Signify Health COO David Pierre said Thursday that as the workforce grew the company anticipated it would need more workspace.
"We were exploring other cities that we could have potentially moved to if we couldn't find the right space, and we just decided to build our own in Rapid City," Pierre said. "It turned out to be great. It is a beautiful space."
Signify Health partnered with Dream Design and Elevate Rapid City to find the location by the Great Plains Tribal Chairman's Health Board offices near Elderberry Boulevard.
Groundbreaking occurred in September 2019 and construction stayed on target, Pierre said.
"We did the groundbreaking and worked with Hani Shafai and his team at Dream Design. I can't speak kindly enough about. They were just great to work with," he said.
The new facility has enough space for 375 employees.
"We'd love to hire the additional 125 (people) tomorrow. That's how bad we need people there who are really passionate about health care and passionate to talk to others about their health care and how we can help them," Pierre said.
The Member Engagement Team works a Monday through Friday schedule. Pierre said there are opportunities for employees to get extra hours and bonuses for working on weekends.
Pierre said the company is looking for people who are passionate about helping their customers find the health care services they need.
"We connect largely senior citizens with our health care providers all across the U.S. and get our physicians, nurse practitioners into their homes," Pierre said. "We are engaging with them and what their needs are, and schedule an appointment for them to have our physicians come to their house to check on them."
Pierre said Signify Health is excited about the growth in Rapid City.
"As a company, Signify is really leading the shift toward home as the destination with health care and as part of that it is important to be in Rapid City," he said. "Being local in Rapid City is where the talent is. We have a large office in Dallas, an office in New York, and we think of Rapid City as an equal place to those locations. We think we can find great people to work for us. We are excited about it."
For more information on the career opportunities at Signify Health's Rapid City office, visit signifyhealth.com/careers-corporate.
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
