Signify Health to expand number of workers

Signify Health is looking for 180 additional employees between its Rapid City and Dallas locations.
The company that connects patients with in-home health services broke ground on its Rapid City facility in 2019 and opened the 28,500-square-foot building in 2020.
Signify Health is a combination of Advance Health, which previously operated a call center out of an office space at Ellsworth Air Force Base, and CenseoHealth.
Susan Yun, chief people officer for the company, said they’re hoping to hire 300 health care call center professionals to help grow the business and its community.
There are currently 200 employees based in Rapid City, most of which are health care call center professionals.
“This is a critical location for us,” Yun said.
Yun said the pandemic created a space for Signify employees to work remotely, but they hope to be in the office by October.
There will still be work-from-home opportunities, she said, but it will largely be performance based.
Those who are hired should be based in Rapid City and will go through training at the facility that’s off of Highway 44.
“We’re really looking for people who would enjoy the kind of work that our folks do, which is calling our members and telling them about the offerings we have,” she said.
Yun said it’s also building relationships. She said previous health care and call center experience is a plus, but they hope to find people who are flexible and willing to adapt, and care about the work Signify does.
She said they hope to onboard people in September and are actively hiring.
According to the job posting, health care call center professionals will start at $15 per hour with a monthly commission.
