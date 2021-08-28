Signify Health to expand number of workers

There will still be work-from-home opportunities, she said, but it will largely be performance based.

Those who are hired should be based in Rapid City and will go through training at the facility that’s off of Highway 44.

“We’re really looking for people who would enjoy the kind of work that our folks do, which is calling our members and telling them about the offerings we have,” she said.

Yun said it’s also building relationships. She said previous health care and call center experience is a plus, but they hope to find people who are flexible and willing to adapt, and care about the work Signify does.

She said they hope to onboard people in September and are actively hiring.

According to the job posting, health care call center professionals will start at $15 per hour with a monthly commission.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.