Start-ups bringing more tech businesses to the Black Hills

“When you hire people on your team, you’re not hiring them based on their technical abilities or being able to create and invent technology,” Trevillyan said. “You’re hiring them on their ability to learn, you’re hiring on their mindset, do they have a growth mindset or a fixed mindset.”

Joseph Wright, associate vice president for Research-Economic Development at the School of Mines, said he’s seen an increase in the number of start-ups in the area, particularly from School of Mines students, over the last 20 to 30 years.

“It’s starting to be a critical mass of start-up companies that really give students an opportunity to find a job,” Wright said. “When it was one or two, it was more the luck of the draw. If a student wanted to stay and was hungry enough, they could find a spot in one of these tech companies.”

He said the quality of life contributes to retention and bringing companies, especially those in the tech sector, to the area, but it also has to do with the people he calls boomerangs, or the people who leave and then come back to the area and support companies.