Teen trio takes on trailer trade

Between the lessons and leisures of young adulthood, a trio of South Dakota teens are setting themselves up for success with some out-of-the-box thinking.

Olivia Grinager, 18, her 16-year-old brother Ian, and their friend Jakob Thompson, 15, are the masterminds behind “Your Neighbors Trailer,” an online peer-to-peer rental program. It started when a family friend needed to borrow their dad’s trailer during a move.

“We’re like, ‘Well, I wonder if anyone else needs a trailer or has a trailer they can put up to have other people rent out?’” Olivia said.

Ian and Olivia’s dad, Aaron, calls it “the Airbnb of utility trailer rentals.”

“When someone comes along and they’re like, ‘Hey, I have a trailer I’d like to use maybe three times a year max, [so] I’m just going to put it up for rent these select days,'” Ian said. “On our website people would be like, ‘Hey, I need a trailer now,’ and they just go look for the size hitch they want, the days they want, the size and they just rent it out.”

The Grinagers are based in Rapid City, while Jakob and his dad, Terry, live in Colman. The three like-minded teens did two different student business plan competitions last year — the South Dakota BIG Idea and then the high school division of the Dakota State University Business Plan Competition. Ian said his mom was the one that brought it to their attention because of the scholarship money.

They won — and then took their idea to the next level.

“After they won the business plan competition at Dakota State, Terry and I turned to them and said, ‘Do you guys want to split the money and go spend it or do you want to continue on with the business?’” Aaron said. “They said, ‘We want to keep going and actually do it.’”

The young entrepreneurs started working on their website right away, and when Elevate Rapid City opened up applications for the Builders and Backers Idea Accelerator Program, Olivia applied. The 90-day program, backed by Heartland Forward, includes a virtual workshop and a $5,000 grant opportunity for the 10 teams selected.

“They have what’s called ‘Builders-in-Residences’ that are their mentors,” Aaron said. “We have regular meetings with just our team to go along with the classes, and they were super helpful in helping us with different questions that we had about our website name, our business name and any kind of business questions.”

The program has helped them figure out their market, business plans and website name, and they’re hoping to launch “yourneighborstrailer.com” in the coming weeks.

The website itself is a labor of love by 15-year-old Jakob.

“I haven’t really been interested in business too much,” he said. “[But] I do most of the stuff with the website. I taught myself.”

The trio of teens really capture the essence of the program.

“One of the best things about it has been the diversity we’ve found with it in terms of age and gender and all of that,” said Mitch Nachtigall, innovation and entrepreneurship director at Elevate Rapid City.

Designed to remove the barriers in starting a business, Nachtigall said the younger participants don’t have the same stigma. They come with ideas — sometimes even just drawn on a napkin — and aren’t jaded by years of being told that’s not the way you do things.

Everyone, from the partners at Elevate to the young entrepreneurs themselves, agree with Olivia that taking the chance is worth it.

“Just do it,” Jakob said. “You can’t really lose too much, especially if you get money from the competitions. Then you just learn from it if you make a mistake.”

Ian suggested doing thorough research, which he said is smart — not only to find out if the idea is profitable — but to find help along the way.

“I think the other thing that I’ve seen is just the amount of resources that are out there to help people do this kind of stuff,” Aaron said. “If you just ask for help, there’s people that want to help you — people that have done it before.”