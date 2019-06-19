Vast Broadband was recently named Independent Operator of the Year by Cablefax, which recognizes the efforts of the National Cable Television Cooperative and America’s Communications Association member companies.
Vast Broadband, headquartered in Sikeston, Mo., provides broadband Internet, TV, telephone and smart home services in South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. The company accepted the award on June 6 in New York at the Cablefax Top Ops Award Celebration.
You have free articles remaining.
“It is a great honor to be named Independent Operator of the Year. It’s an award that every employee at Vast has earned through their relentless commitment to provide the best products and services across our markets,” CEO Jim Gleason said in a news release.
Vast plans to honor employees who have worked to make the Independent Operator of the Year Award possible.