Wharf Mine plans to expand gold operations near Lead

LEAD | The owner of the only large-scale, active gold mine in the Black Hills is planning to drill an additional 200 holes in search of more gold and silver around the southern edge of its existing mine near the Lost Camp development and Terry Peak Ski Area.

Coeur Wharf submitted a Notice of Intent to Conduct Mineral Exploration to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources on Dec. 15 indicating that the company plans to conduct exploration activities along the Portland Ridgeline, bordering the Lost Camp area. The holes will be up to 2,000 feet in depth with up to 200 drill pads used.

Wharf said it plans to use two existing notices of intent to drill in the same area. The third notice filed in December would increase the number of holes drilled and decrease hole spacing. The new drill pads would be approximately 20 feet by 40 feet in size.

Mining trails, estimated to be 16 feet wide, would be used with 7,500 feet of new trails built and up to 14,000 feet of existing trails being used. Wharf said the gold and silver exploration is expected to begin April 1.