Wharf Mine reports record third quarter results

The Wharf Mine near Lead saw record gold production in the third quarter, owner Coeur Mining recently reported.

During an Oct. 28 call with investors, Coeur said Wharf produced 33,440 ounces of gold, generating $39.1 million in operating cash flow and $38.6 million of free cash flow. Coeur President/CEO Mitchell Krebs said those were all new records since the company acquired the Wharf Mine in 2015.

“Strong production growth and higher gold and silver prices combined to generate multi-year high financial results during the third quarter,” Krebs said. “A strong rebound from Palmarejo (Mexico) and a record-breaking quarter at Wharf helped showcase the benefit of our balanced portfolio of North American-based precious metals assets. Quarterly revenue was the highest in nearly a decade."

Cumulatively, the Wharf Mine has produced $256 million in operating cash flow and $232.4 million since Coeur bought the property near Terry Peak in the northern Black Hills.

The company said gold production at Wharf increased 35% quarter-over-quarter driven by higher placement rates and improved grades over the previous two quarters.