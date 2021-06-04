Main Street Square president retiring; replacement starts July 1

Dan Senftner is retiring from his job as president and CEO of Main Street Square and Destination Rapid City. As of July 1, Domico Rodriguez will replace him.

The Main Street Square and Destination Rapid City board of directors announced Senftner's retirement and Rodriguez's appointment on June 1. Senftner will be honored with a meet and greet appreciation event from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 22 at Main Street Square. The community is invited.

“We are very appreciative for the leadership and work Dan has provided in helping build Downtown Rapid City and Main Street Square,” said Tim Johnson, board chair.

Senftner has been actively involved in downtown Rapid City for more than 40 years. He moved to the area in 1974 and began working in the retail music industry, then transitioned into management. In 1985, he purchased the company and the property now known as the Windsor Block. He sold the retail business in 2002 and became more involved with the development of downtown Rapid City.