Despite a slow start to Deadwood gaming, 2023 is up compared to previous years, keeping on pace to be the biggest on record.

After a dismal Jan., 2023 is now up to a $356 million total handle which is almost $15 million more than at this point in 2021—the highest total handle for a year on record. At the time, Deadwood experienced a betting boom when gamblers could enter casinos for the first time since lockdown measures and public safety protocols forced many to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The impressive start to 2023 is largely due to slots. Of the almost $15 million increase in the handle compared to this time in 2021, slot handle contributed nearly $12.5 million. While table game handle held the same, sports wagering contributed with an easy $2.5 million compared to March of 2021 when the gambling activity was illegal.

Despite work to expand sports wagering, it has not gained substantial traction in Deadwood. Since the beginning of 2023, Deadwood added two new sports wagering venues including the Mineral Palace Hotel and Gaming and the Buffalo Bodega Complex and is continuously adding new sports to bet on including Formula 1 and the WNBA. Despite additional casinos and betting categories, the sports betting handle fell more than $51,000 (5.27%) compared with March of last year.

The decline was largely due to poor participation of NCAA Men's Basketball bettors during the March Madness Tournament. The men's college basketball handle fell over $110,000 compared to last year which overshadowed the substantial increases in MLB, MMA, NASCAR and NHL handles. The decline was a surprise to executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association Mike Rodman who thought extra excitement from March of last year, when bettors could legally gamble on the tournament for the first time, would carry over.

"We anticipated to see an increase from last year and build on where we left off," Rodman said. "Clearly that did not materialize and we're disappointed but we are very happy about gaming overall."

Sports wagering will continue to expand despite questionable success, according to Rodman. The Deadwood Gaming Association continuously hears from casino operators about what sports they want to have added to the betting catalog and the Association reports those requests to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming during their quarterly meetings. Rodman said they will request live golf be added to the wagering catalog during the next meeting in June.

Much of March's success is from increased slot play but there is a possibility the handle amount could be artificially high due to machines being counted more than once. This can happen when slots machines are counted in one room of a casino and also in another as the casino rearranges its interior, according to Rodman. March slots out performed both January and February by nearly $20 million but recorded about 80 more machines. This could leave room for speculation that the success of March gaming could be due to the double counting of machines. Though, it might have happened more in March, Rodman says double counting happens every month and should not take away from the reported handle numbers.

"There is probably a little fewer machines than is reported but that doesn't really affect the numbers," Rodman said. "It's been that way since the start and it will continue to be that way. So there will be a little back and forth on what the total number is but that is just what happens."

Though numbers might not be exact, Deadwood gaming is poised for an impressive year. Total handle increased more than $4 million (3.21%) compared to this time last year. Where sports wagering disappointed, slots and table games more than impressed—they were up almost $5 million and almost $600,000, respectively.

Deadwood's performance so far excites Rodman and he believes it will not slow down any time soon.

"The year after COVID is when Deadwood gaming exploded and we've pretty much maintained that since," Rodman said. "It's been really exciting to see that and its shows Deadwood has blossomed into a regional gaming destination, if not national."