Math teacher bakes her way to TV competition

Katie Wilken of Rapid City always dreamed of having her own cooking show. She got a taste of being a TV baker when she was chosen to compete in the first Magnolia Network “Silos Baking Competition.”

Out of nearly 4,000 bakers nationwide who submitted entries, Wilken was one of six contestants selected for the “Silos Baking Competition.” Hosted by Joanna Gaines, the “Silos Baking Competition” gave home bakers throughout the United States the opportunity to vie for $25,000 and a chance to have their winning dessert featured on the menu at Silos Baking Co. in Waco, Texas. The final six contestants came from Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, South Dakota and Texas.

“Silos Baking Competition” aired June 12 on the Magnolia Network and Food Network, and the show is now streaming on Magnolia Network, Discovery+ and the Food Network.

Wilken, 28, has such a passion for baking that when she’s not teaching math at Rapid City Christian School, she’s devoted to desserts. Wilken demonstrates tips for creating dessert tables and shares recipes on her YouTube channel, Katie Lee Wilken, on her Instagram @katieleewilken, and on her website, katieleewilken.com.

She also runs a side business creating dessert tables and dessert charcuterie boards for weddings and special events. Cupcakes are her specialty, and her vanilla raspberry and chocolate peanut butter cupcake flavors are especially popular, Wilken said.

“I’ve grown up baking my whole life. I grew up on a ranch in northwestern South Dakota. I did a lot of baking with my grandma. She’s the one that fostered that interest in me. I grew up reading cookbooks,” Wilken said.

The “Silos Baking Competition” is designed to be a competition that celebrates the joy of being in the kitchen. When Wilken spotted the announcement that Magnolia Network was looking for home bakers to enter the “Silos Baking Competition,” she began developing a Peach Raspberry Almond Crumble Cupcake for the competition.

“I worked on (the contest entry process) forever. They asked a ton of questions and asked for a recipe that has to be shelf-stable. Every day after school, I’d come home and try a new iteration. Once I was happy with it, I submitted that,” Wilken said.

From January to March, Wilken said she went through four or five rounds of the entry process as the contestants were narrowed to the final six.

“The final thing was I had to have a Zoom call. They said, ‘We want to see your personality on TV.’ I went to the chat and Joanna Gaines popped on and said, ‘Katie, we want to have you in Waco,’” Wilken said. “It was great.”

The “Silos Baking Competition” was filmed in late March in front of a live audience at The Silos in Waco, Texas.

“I taught all week long and flew out the next morning. It transported me to a whole new world,” Wilken said.

“I think the experience was super fun. Chip and Joanna Gaines are all that (they) are cracked up to be. They created a really fun experience for us. It was an awesome time,” she said.

The day of filming the outdoor competition started out about 40 degrees.

“It was so cold. I was getting nervous, but it started and I was so relaxed. It was a lot of fun,” Wilken said. “Everybody knew their recipes coming into it. It was a low-key competition. At home, I was trying to practice going fast, and we ended up having three hours (to make our dessert).”

Each contestant prepared a dessert plate that was presented to the panel of judges. In addition to Joanna Gaines, the judges were Andrew Zimmern and Zoë François.

Zimmern is an Emmy and four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality, United Nations' World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, chef, writer and teacher. He also hosts the show “Family Dinner on the Magnolia Network, and he hosts shows for Travel Channel, MSNBC and OutdoorChannel.com.

François is a trained pastry chef, best-selling cookbook author and celebrated baking instructor. She hosts “Zoë Bakes” on the Magnolia Network and hosts Magnolia Workshop baking courses.

“Chip Gaines was there for comic relief,” Wilken said. “He came back after the judging to eat the desserts.”

Wilken made it to the top three competitors, and she was thrilled by the responses from people who watched the “Silos Baking Competition” and even sent her photos of their watch parties.

“I’ve heard from teachers and my parents’ friends and college professors … and students of mine and their parents, and co-workers. People have been so sweet,” Wilken said. “It’s just wild to me.”

“It was crazy for me to be a girl from South Dakota to make it on,” Wilken said. “It was special. It was totally a blessing and just crazy.”

Though she didn’t win “Silos Baking Competition,” she came home with bragging rights and an impressive addition to her baking resume.

This summer, when she’s not helping her dad at the family ranch, Wilken is booking summer 2022 events for her dessert table business, and she’s added her Peach Raspberry Almond Crumble Cupcake to her menu. She’s also launching a new venture teaching dessert workshops that she hopes to begin in mid-July.

“I love teaching and I love baking so I’m hoping to take the two passions of mine and put them together,” Wilken said. “That’s something I’m super excited about doing.”

She hopes to partner with local coffee shops to host the workshops, or she will go to people’s homes and teach small groups skills such as baking specialty flavors of cupcakes or designing their own dessert charcuterie boards. Contact Wilken through her website or Instagram for more information.

