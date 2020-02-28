MENKEN: 2019 another record-setting year for Spearfish

This past year ended an unprecedented decade of growth for the Spearfish community.
In 2019, 356 building permits were issued with a total value of more than $36.7 million. Since 2010, Spearfish added nearly $400 million in building valuation — our biggest decade ever. During the last five years, average annual growth was more than $45 million, representing the most robust and consistent five-year period in the city’s history.
In another sign of economic vitality, 2019 saw record-breaking growth in municipal sales tax revenues. Added to that was a record $705,000 in hospitality tax collections, marking the first year the city has topped the $700,000 level.
2019 was also an exciting year for the Spearfish Business Park and the SEDC-managed Atlas Building with expansions from Interstate Engineering and ONEOK, as well as the arrival of Black Hills Moto to the Spearfish community.
On January 23, Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) hosted our 40th Annual Meeting to provide both a recap of 2019 as well as a glimpse of future economic opportunities.
In addition to an extremely insightful presentation from Monument Health President and CEO Paulette Davidson, the 2020 Spirit of Enterprise Award was presented to Recreation Station and the 2020 Award of Excellence to Knecht Home Center.
The SEDC Annual Meeting is also a chance for us to express gratitude to our economic development partners, SEDC members and the entire Spearfish business community. We would be unable to achieve our goals and strategic initiatives without the encouragement, active participation and investment of the SEDC membership.
In 2020, SEDC will remain increasingly focused on growing a diverse local economy, facilitating private sector investment, creating quality jobs and achieving the objectives outlined in the newly updated SEDC Strategic Plan. The future looks bright for Spearfish and the entire Black Hills area.