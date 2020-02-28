MENKEN: 2019 another record-setting year for Spearfish

This past year ended an unprecedented decade of growth for the Spearfish community.

In 2019, 356 building permits were issued with a total value of more than $36.7 million. Since 2010, Spearfish added nearly $400 million in building valuation — our biggest decade ever. During the last five years, average annual growth was more than $45 million, representing the most robust and consistent five-year period in the city’s history.

In another sign of economic vitality, 2019 saw record-breaking growth in municipal sales tax revenues. Added to that was a record $705,000 in hospitality tax collections, marking the first year the city has topped the $700,000 level.

2019 was also an exciting year for the Spearfish Business Park and the SEDC-managed Atlas Building with expansions from Interstate Engineering and ONEOK, as well as the arrival of Black Hills Moto to the Spearfish community.

On January 23, Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) hosted our 40th Annual Meeting to provide both a recap of 2019 as well as a glimpse of future economic opportunities.