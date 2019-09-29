While craft beer is certainly nothing new, the amount of interest and capital investment in craft breweries has grown significantly in the last decade. Home to Crew Peak Brewing, Spearfish Brewing, and Sawyer Brewing, Spearfish is excited to be part of this national trend.
The increasing economic impact of craft brewing is undeniable. Small and independent American craft brewers contributed $76.2 billion to the U.S. economy in 2017. The industry also provides more than 500,000 total jobs, with more than 135,000 jobs directly at breweries and brewpubs. In South Dakota alone, the craft beer industry made an economic impact of $209 million in 2017.
Craft brewers have also become a main attraction for travelers with an estimated 10 million people touring small and independent craft breweries annually. In a recent Travelocity survey, more than three-quarters of the respondents said they would like to go on a trip where they can visit craft breweries and sample local beer.
Craft Beer Festivals are yet another example of this emerging industry’s economic influence. In 2015, the Brewers Association’s three-day Great American Beer Festival generated the equivalent of 2 percent of Denver’s GDP, accounting for $28.6 million. The inaugural Black Hills Arts & Ale Festival held in Spearfish earlier this year was also a tremendous success and helped raise funds to rebuild the band shell in Spearfish City Park.
Spearfish Economic Development Corporation is committed to the ongoing growth and diversification of Spearfish’s economic base. Our local craft brewers and other food and beverage establishments are an important part of that base.