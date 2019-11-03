In August 2013, my heart about fell to my stomach when I read the following headline: “Feds plan to close hatchery; D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery in Spearfish to close October 1.” As a student at Black Hills State University (many years ago), the fish hatchery was one of my favorite haunts. Not only because of my lifelong infatuation with fish and fishing, but because it offered a place to relax, reflect and recharge my battery.
Thanks to the dedication and hard work of countless individuals and organizations, the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives not only survived the proposed shutdown but today is stronger than ever with an annual visitation of over 160,000. The future of the hatchery also looks bright with the recent acquisition of an additional 64 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the existing property.
Established in 1896 to propagate, stock and establish trout populations in the Black Hills of South Dakota and Wyoming, the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery remains dedicated to fish culture and resource management. The station currently produces trout for recreational fishing on tribal lands in both South Dakota and Eastern Montana. In addition to spectacular underwater viewing of “monster trout,” feeding the fish remains one of the favorite activities of visitors.
As one of the oldest national fish hatcheries in the country, the entire D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery site is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Visitors to the hatchery can enjoy free guided tours of Fish Rail Car #3 and the historic Superintendent's House and go on a self-guided tour of the fisheries museum housed in the original 1899 hatchery building. School tours are given each spring and fall, with 3,000-4,000 students visiting each year.
Many people may be surprised to learn that the property is also home to the National Fish and Aquatic Conservation Archives (NFACA). The mission of NFACA is to assemble, preserve, protect, interpret and make accessible to researchers the history and technology of the federal fisheries program. The bulk of the collection focuses on the history of fish culture, fisheries management, the U.S. Fish Commission, U.S. Bureau of Fisheries, the National Fish Hatchery System and the overall history of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. A 10,000-square-foot archival facility, constructed in 1994, serves as a Department of the Interior standards-compliant collection management center.
The economic impact of the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery on Spearfish and the northern Black Hills cannot be overlooked. In addition to being Spearfish’s number one visited tourist attraction, the hatchery regularly hosts national events, meetings and training. In May of this year, I had the privilege of attending a “Day of Recognition” ceremony at the hatchery which included the induction of Dr. Claude Boyd of Auburn University into the National Fish Culture Hall of Fame and a tribute to the late Arden Trandahl, a “founding father of the Fish Culture Section and D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery.”
As the D.C. Booth Historic National Fish Hatchery and Archives prepares to celebrate its 125th anniversary in 2021, I invite everyone to take time and visit this one-of-a-kind Black Hills treasure. You will not be disappointed.