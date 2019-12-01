Spearfish’s dynamic healthcare community plays an important role in our economic vitality and top-notch quality of life. Regional Health, Spearfish’s largest employer, is a critical component of Spearfish’s economic health.
Since 2005, more than 160 rural communities have lost their hospitals. Reasons for closure include too few patients, too few physicians, deteriorating facilities, and too much bad debt. Residents of those communities must now travel for advanced medical care, and the loss of high-paying medical jobs ripples throughout the local economies.
Spearfish, I’m pleased to report, does not share that problem. As the primary provider of medical services in Spearfish, Regional Health has 32 physicians, 21 advanced practice providers and the equivalent of 441 full-time caregivers.
Few cities with the population of Spearfish enjoy the range of medical services offered by Regional Health and our other community healthcare providers. This includes obstetrics/gynecology, emergency medicine, pediatrics, orthopedics, heart and vascular care and medical imaging.
With a robust economy and a dynamic, entrepreneurial business community, Spearfish is primed to become a destination for a wide variety of healthcare services. In fact, patients already travel to our growing community from Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota and across northwestern South Dakota, making health care one of the biggest economic drivers in the Spearfish area.
You have free articles remaining.
Regional Health’s Spearfish Wellness Fair has become an annual tradition. In just three years, the event has grown to include more than 30 booths, a variety of exhibitors and hundreds of area residents with an interest in better health.
Individuals can visit one-on-one with healthcare professionals on a variety of wellness topics including orthopedics, dermatology, gynecology, audiology, general surgery, podiatry, weight management, heart and vascular, diabetes education, medical imaging and many more. Free screenings are also offered for high blood pressure, skin cancer, osteoporosis, weight management, general surgery and reflux.
Spearfish’s residents seem to be constantly on the move. Mountain biking, rock climbing, trail-running, skiing, fly fishing, snowboarding and snowshoeing are all favorite outdoor activities. It’s not surprising that Regional Health Spearfish is home to a broad-based orthopedics and sports performance program. From joint replacement surgery to athletic training, Regional Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is deeply involved in the Spearfish community.
Regional Health’s sports performance program hosts a strength and conditioning camp at Black Hills State University and Spearfish High School, where over 150 7th- to 12th-grade athletes attend to improve their athletic performance. The program also helps high school students with strength training and conditioning throughout the school year.
As Spearfish’s population and economy continue to grow and diversify, so will both the healthcare employment opportunities and medical treatment options available to our residents and visitors. Spearfish Economic Development Corporation looks forward to a continued partnership with Regional Health and all our community healthcare providers.