MENKEN: Spearfish Economic Development Corporation: Helping Spearfish prosper for 40 years

In 1980, the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) was formed as a non-profit corporation by a small group of local businesspeople concerned about the economy of Spearfish and the jobs that were lost due to the Homestake Sawmill fire. Since that time, SEDC has developed into the lead community organization dedicated to growing the Spearfish economy.
Throughout the past 40 years, SEDC has played a key role in the attraction, retention and growth of numerous businesses in the Spearfish area. These projects created significant capital investment and payroll for the community, increased the local property tax base, and helped enhance the standard of living for our residents.
In addition to our traditional business retention and attraction efforts, SEDC has implemented a variety of new initiatives geared toward workforce attraction/development and providing our membership with the resources needed to help navigate today’s ever-changing business environment. We have also taken a leadership role in forming partnerships to tackle barriers to economic growth such as affordable housing and retail leakage.
As we prepare for the future of both SEDC and the Spearfish community, the SEDC Board of Directors recently updated our long-term strategic plan. Having specific and measurable goals not only provides our organization with a sense of direction but increases our operational efficiency and allows us to be proactive in our mission.
The following are the 2020-2023 SEDC Primary Strategies:
Business Retention & Expansion - Grow and expand businesses and employment opportunities in Spearfish.
New Business Attraction - Attract new jobs and companies through strategic business recruitment.
Property Leasing and Management - Lease remainder of the Atlas Building and identify/help facilitate the securing of a new light-industrial business park location.
Marketing & Communications - Educate and inform business prospects, SEDC membership and general public of the economic opportunities available in Spearfish.
Workforce Development - Help to ensure our local employers have access to a sustainable pipeline of trained talent now and into the future.
A few of the specific action items to help achieve our goals include:
- Developing a small business incubator/mentorship program to assist existing and up-and-coming Spearfish entrepreneurs.
- Identifying and attending relevant tradeshows and promoting Spearfish to target industries utilizing strategic marketing initiatives.
- Continuing SEDC outreach meetings with existing Spearfish businesses to retain a firm understanding of local opportunities and challenges.
- Facilitating open discussions with post-secondary education institutions on initiatives to customize their curriculum and establish new programs to meet the workforce needs of the Spearfish business community.
- Completing additional tenant finishes in the Atlas Building.
- Serving as a proponent for the establishment and expansion of technical training and career readiness programs in our local schools, as well as efforts to encourage young people to pursue in-demand professions.
- Continuing to increase SEDC’s presence in the regional economic development community and identifying synergies with organizations with similar missions.
Thanks to the financial investment of the SEDC membership and the City of Spearfish — as well as the strong leadership of our volunteer Board of Directors — SEDC will continue to evolve in order to effectively facilitate business development and create quality jobs for our dynamic community. Spearfish’s future looks bright.
For more information on the SEDC mission and membership opportunities, please visit our website at SpearfishDevelopment.com.