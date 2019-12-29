MENKEN: Spearfish Economic Development Corporation: Helping Spearfish prosper for 40 years

In 1980, the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) was formed as a non-profit corporation by a small group of local businesspeople concerned about the economy of Spearfish and the jobs that were lost due to the Homestake Sawmill fire. Since that time, SEDC has developed into the lead community organization dedicated to growing the Spearfish economy.

Throughout the past 40 years, SEDC has played a key role in the attraction, retention and growth of numerous businesses in the Spearfish area. These projects created significant capital investment and payroll for the community, increased the local property tax base, and helped enhance the standard of living for our residents.

In addition to our traditional business retention and attraction efforts, SEDC has implemented a variety of new initiatives geared toward workforce attraction/development and providing our membership with the resources needed to help navigate today’s ever-changing business environment. We have also taken a leadership role in forming partnerships to tackle barriers to economic growth such as affordable housing and retail leakage.