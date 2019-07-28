Within the past several years, Spearfish has experienced unprecedented commercial and residential growth. For the Spearfish area to maintain a pattern of continued economic success, it will be crucial that we both grow and train our local labor force.
An abundant and trained workforce is not only important to the retention and expansion of existing Spearfish businesses, but also to the recruitment of new industry to the community. According to a survey of 150 of the nation’s fastest-growing companies, access to talent was the most frequently cited factor in their site selection decisions.
As part of our ongoing mission to grow the Spearfish community through business development and job creation, the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has implemented a comprehensive strategy to help address local workforce recruitment challenges. The creation of a plan with concrete action steps will help to provide a blueprint for long-term success.
While it is neither the intent nor the mission of SEDC to function as a substitute for the workforce recruitment activities and responsibilities of individual companies, we can serve an important role in complementing and supplementing these efforts.
To that end, SEDC is committed to:
- Providing local businesses with strategic tools to help enhance their current workforce recruitment and retention efforts;
- Educating and updating the Spearfish business community on regional, state and national workforce development initiatives;
- Sharing tactics and strategies that are proving effective for other communities and private sector companies;
- Helping attract new workers to the Spearfish area through a variety of marketing initiatives utilizing social media, digital marketing and traditional media sources;
- Supporting efforts to create a culturally vibrant community that will help to retain young professionals and prove attractive to employment prospects new to the Spearfish area;
- Promoting available opportunities for the reskilling and upskilling of today’s workers;
- Championing ongoing initiatives by regional education institutions to customize their curriculums and establishing new programs to meet the workforce needs of the business community;
- Serving as a proponent for the establishment and expansion of technical training and career readiness programs in local schools, as well as efforts to encourage young people to pursue in-demand professions;
- Identifying opportunities to connect high school and college students with the local business community via internships and apprenticeships, as well as supporting ongoing efforts to better introduce college students to the Spearfish business community; and
- Supporting initiatives to increase workforce housing.
Spearfish’s overall attractiveness and livability is a significant asset to talent recruitment. Among 25 to 34-year-olds with college degrees, two-thirds look for a job after they choose the community where they want to live.
In his book, America Needs Talent, Lumina Foundation President/CEO Jamie Merisotis asserts that flourishing communities “take advantage of the educational resources at their disposal, focusing them on what the individual needs to be successful in the community. They use the ingenuity and drive of the private sector, combined with smart public policies, to create a higher level of success. And they recognize that talent comes from many places, including from the outside, in ways that amplify and complement the talent that’s already in place.”
Solving our area’s workforce challenges will not happen overnight. However, SEDC is prepared to play our part in helping to ensure our local employers have access to a sustainable pipeline of trained talent now and into the future.