South Dakota Mines took home first place and four out of five top spots in the student division at the 2023 South Dakota Governor’s Giant Vision Business Competition held this week in Sioux Falls.

The competition is highly competitive and is the biggest of its type in the state, Mines said in a release this week. Mines students or alumni have received top honors at the competition ten years in a row.

Mines has taken home first place at every statewide business competition open to university students this year. In the past nine years, Mines students have won nearly $80,000 in prize money from the Governor’s Giant Vision Student Division alone.

“Our ongoing success in statewide business competitions is thanks to the drive and hard work of our students and all of those on campus and in our community who support our Student Innovation Cycle,” Mines President Jim Rankin, Ph.D., P.E said.

The Student Innovation Cycle at Mines includes the CEO Business Competition, the Engineers Make Great Entrepreneurs Speaker Series, Braun Student Inventor Award, Spark Prototype Development Fund, professional assistance from the university’s volunteer Entrepreneurs in Residence and more.

“We are very happy with how all our teams did this year. This success represents a lot of work on the part of the student entrepreneurs and all the mentors that spent so much time with them," Joseph Wright, Mines associate vice president for research and economic development said. "In light of the high level of competition from all the other schools in the state, we could not be more pleased.”

Despite being one of the smallest public university in the state and one of the smaller schools in the region, Mines continually brings home trophies at statewide, regional, national and even global competitions, according to Rankin.

CounSil, LLC, a business started by Mines chemical engineering major John Barbour, won first place in the student division of the Giant Vision Competition. The company seeks to serve software needs within the United States Department of Defense (DoD). Barbour’s journey toward launching his own company took a leap forward when enrolled in the semester-long course at Mines called Hacking for Defense, which is run by the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN). Barbour’s experience in this course opened the door to an NSIN X-Force Fellowship in the summer of 2021 that connected him with real-world problems at the DoD, Mines said.

Barbour, with help from two students from Texas A&M, has begun work with military leaderships at Ellsworth Air Force Base to prioritizing needs and make the most of available funds.

“The main priority of CounSil, LLC is speeding up the Air Force’s ability to become mission ready quickly while optimizing the amount of funding available,” Barbour said. “Given that Ellsworth is now in the process of scaling up to take on the B-21 Raider, this is an issue that will only get more complex for base leadership.”

Barbour’s initial success with the DoD also opened the door at Elevate Rapid City’s David Lust Accelerator Building, where the company now has an office. The business incubator gives start-ups and small businesses, like CounSil, LLC, a low-cost place from which to launch their business. The incubator provides a wide-range of resources to help get new businesses on their feet. Barbour said it is a gamechanger because of access resources and the opportunity to be around like-minded entrepreneurs.

Other 2023 Student Division Winners

Vizion UAS, a drone imaging company that helps agricultural producers increase yields, took home 3rd place and a $3,000 prize. The company was formed by Mines students Zack Holloway, Gerald Waterhouse and Devin Filter.

Bio-Navitas won fourth place and a $2,000 prize. The company was formed by Mines doctoral candidates Bharath Maddipudi and Khang Huynh in the Karen M. Swindler Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering and evolved from research at Mines on turning corn stover bioprocessing waste into a valuable form of graphite.

Score-Score, a company formed by Mines computer science and engineering majors Chami Senarath, Christian Olson and Haakon Anderson took home fifth place and a $1,000 prize. Score-Score is a database and networking application designed to aid music directors with programming concerts through centralization and discussion of ensemble music. The team worked closely with Haley Armstrong, D.M.A, associate professor and Music Center program coordinator at Mines.

2023 Giant Vision Open Division

CellField took second place and a $10,000 prize. The company created a human analogue testing device that decreases drug development costs and reduces the dependence on animal models, Mines said. CellField was founded by Scott Wood Ph.D., assistant professor of nanoscience & biomedical engineering and Mines biomedical engineering graduate student Hosein Mirazi.

BioBest took home sixth place and a $1,000 cash prize. Formed by Mines student Cody Allen, Mines professor Venkataramana Gadhamshetty, Ph.D. in civil and environmental engineering and associate professor PT Tukkaraja, Ph.D. in mining engineering, the company makes bioinspired ventilation systems for effectively scrubbing the airborne pollutants and toxic fumes from mine ventilation.