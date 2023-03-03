South Dakota Mines students, staff, faculty and community members will host the Techstars Startup Weekend Rapid City on March 24, 25 and 26. Techstars Startup Weekend is an immersive foray into the world of startup businesses. Participants will meet mentors, investors, co-founders and sponsors during a weekend of brainstorming, group business planning sessions, pitching, judging and awards. Business ideas on any topic are welcome.

Techstars Startup Weekend will take place in the Devereaux Library Makerspace on the Mines campus and at Elevate’s David Lust Accelerator Building, or DLAB, on Main Street. Go to eventbrite.com/e/techstars-startup-weekend-rapid-city-tickets-560102580897 to register. There is a $25 registration fee for students and a $50 fee for all community members. The cost includes meals brought in from favorite local restaurants.

“It’s the entire gamut of business creation,” said Joseph Wright, associate vice president for research and economic development on the Mines campus. “Some people come with an idea to pitch and many of the business ideas are created on the spot.”

“This helps anyone who is serious about starting a business make those next steps to see their idea come to life,” Wright said.

Startup weekends were successful annual events in Rapid City before the pandemic. John Barbour, a South Dakota Mines student, attended two previous startup events and has since launched his own successful company, CounSil, LLC, now located in the DLAB. The business helps meet software needs for the Department of Defense thanks to support from the National Security Innovation Network.

Barbour said past startup weekend events were instrumental in his own current success, and he wants to see entrepreneurship expand in Rapid City.

“One of the big reasons I’m motivated to do this is that a lot of people think they don’t have a good idea that is worthy of a new business. Startup weekend changes your mindset. It helps you take a look at solving problems first and then starting a business with that solution,” said Barbour, a chemical engineering major at Mines and the president of the Innovation Club on campus.

Mines student Adan Rodriguez is helping to organize Techstars Startup Weekend and will attend for the first time. He is excited to learn more about entrepreneurship.

“I don’t have a lot of general experience with business creation, so I am looking forward to taking part in this to build my skillset,” said Rodriguez, a mechanical engineering major and member of the Innovation Club on campus.