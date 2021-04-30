Mobile plant shop rolling into town this weekend

South Dakota’s first mobile plant shop will open its doors at The Cave Collective’s Cave Fest on Saturday.

Uprooted is a women-owned plant business hosted in a van filled with plants that range from succulents to air plants and beginner friendly to more advanced caretakers.

“It absolutely was a whirlwind,” said Jess Huntsman, one of the owners and media rep for Uprooted. “This is something we’re all really passionate about and we’re super excited to connect with other plant lovers and plant parents as well that share our love for plants.”

Huntsman, who also owns Huntsman Shoots, co-owns the business with Callee Ackland, owner of the Hippie Haven and Bestowed Essentials, and Gabbi DeMarce.

Huntsman said Ackland sent her a TikTok video of someone turning a trailer into a plant shop in March and got the wheels rolling for their own business. Ackland came up with a business plan in about two days and brought in DeMarce who has a background in plants.

Ackland handles business ideas, Huntsman takes care of the photography and creative media, and DeMarce helps supplement plant knowledge.