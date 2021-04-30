Mobile plant shop rolling into town this weekend

South Dakota’s first mobile plant shop will open its doors at The Cave Collective’s Cave Fest on Saturday.
Uprooted is a women-owned plant business hosted in a van filled with plants that range from succulents to air plants and beginner friendly to more advanced caretakers.
“It absolutely was a whirlwind,” said Jess Huntsman, one of the owners and media rep for Uprooted. “This is something we’re all really passionate about and we’re super excited to connect with other plant lovers and plant parents as well that share our love for plants.”
Huntsman, who also owns Huntsman Shoots, co-owns the business with Callee Ackland, owner of the Hippie Haven and Bestowed Essentials, and Gabbi DeMarce.
Huntsman said Ackland sent her a TikTok video of someone turning a trailer into a plant shop in March and got the wheels rolling for their own business. Ackland came up with a business plan in about two days and brought in DeMarce who has a background in plants.
Ackland handles business ideas, Huntsman takes care of the photography and creative media, and DeMarce helps supplement plant knowledge.
“All of that coming together, we kind of rolled with it and now we’re coming up to our grand opening and we’re excited about it,” Huntsman said.
Huntsman said Ackland had the van and explored other options, but figured the van will be the easiest option and most budget friendly starting out.
During pop-ups, at least two of the three owners will be present to answer questions about the plants. The business will also sell pots and will look into getting their own soil mix to sell.
Huntsman said the van will pop-up where it can and already has requests from some locations, although details haven’t been firmed up quite yet.
Uprooted will also have an online store, although no plants would be available. They would have t-shirts, stickers and other merchandise to show off being a plant parent.
Cave Fest will be from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Cave Collective on Fifth Street. Uprooted will be set up with the van and tent.
