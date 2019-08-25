Healing waters and heavenly food.
That's the theory behind the new Moccasin Springs natural mineral spa and Buffalo Dreamer restaurant in Hot Springs.
Owned by Kara Hagen, the spa opened in May after months of building on a picturesque piece of land.
The property is built on the natural warm spring with 93-degree water, and is named for the spring flowing from the rock formation that is shaped like a moccasin.
Hagen wasn't the first to tap into the natural healing waters at this spot. Her location on Minnekahta Avenue in central Hot Springs was original site of the Minnekahta Bath House and Hot Springs Hotel. Those buildings had long been torn down when Hagen bought the property and built the spa.
The property features four pools, a sand "beach," a pool house with gas fireplace and impeccable design touches.
The large pool hovers between 88 and 90 degrees, fed by natural warm springs. The adjacent pool house pool is right at 93 degrees and is the original moccasin-shaped pool. Two other natural mineral spring pools are heat-supplemented, giving them temperatures ranging from 98 to 102 degrees.
Visitors will be taken by the crystal clear waters and serene setting of the pools. One can't help but the relax as the mineral waters provide a relaxing soak.
You have free articles remaining.
Beautiful design continues inside the property. The spacious lobby and entryway features a large fireplace. There is a large and inviting yoga studio with several classes throughout the week.
An infrared sauna allows for a cleansing sweat, or massages by appointment.
Also inside the property is a cozy and inventive restaurant called Buffalo Dreamer, open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday.
At Buffalo Dreamer, chef Rebecca Christensen draws from a focused and inspired menu of American cuisine with "creative nudges." Patrons may remember Christensen's former restaurant in Hot Springs, the Blue Vervain.
Chef Rebecca describes the menu as American food alchemy — "transforming simple ingredients in joyful food."
Buffalo Dreamer is an intimate dining experience, with some patrons having a view of kitchen.
Entrees could include red wine and cherry braised buffalo, locally sourced beef or fresh fish from Dakota Seafood. Exotic flavors are sprinkled throughout the dessert menu, like a hibiscus flower and blackberry cashew crème tart or a rose lassi with house-made kefir and rose infused agave.