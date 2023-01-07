Monument Health announces executive leadership changes

Monument Health announced Friday there will be three changes to its executive leadership team, as of Monday, Jan. 9.

Following a national search, Patrick Woodard, MHA, M.D., joins Monument Health as the Chief Health Care Information Officer. Woodard is an innovative health care leader and board-certified internal medicine physician. He most recently served as the Vice President, Chief Digital Officer for Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tennessee, and previously served as the Chief Medical Information Officer & Vice President, Clinical Systems for Renown Health in Reno, Nevada.

In this role, Woodard brings his experience leading teams with multi-year strategic initiatives focused on digital transformation, electronic health record implementation, medical informatics and complex information technology infrastructure. Woodard is a champion for high-quality clinical outcomes aligning with the Monument Health strategic priorities.

Robin Zebroski, MBA, has been promoted to Chief Brand Officer. She has been with Monument Health for six years. In this time she has successfully led the health system’s strategic marketing, internal and external communications, community relations and philanthropic efforts. Zebroski spearheaded the re-brand strategy from Regional Health to Monument Health, led due diligence for the Mayo Clinic Care Network relationship, and led the organization’s communication strategy during the pandemic, which positioned Monument Health as a trusted source for vital information.

In this new role, Zebroski will continue to drive the Strategic Marketing and Communications team as well as lead the Monument Health Foundation in its philanthropic mission. She will also lead the health system’s Patient Experience initiatives furthering Monument Health’s commitment to providing effortless patient encounters and reduced friction for patients, families, caregivers and physicians.

Tasha Frisinger, MSN, RN, CNML, has been promoted to Vice President of Nursing in the Rapid City Market. She began her career as a certified nurse aide and joined Monument Health as a staff nurse. Frisinger has been with the organization for 24 years, working in various leadership roles, including most recently as an Associate Chief Nursing Officer in the Rapid City Market. Her recent focus has been to promote the development and growth of nurses and nursing support roles. Frisinger was instrumental in the development of professional growth opportunities for nurses within Monument Health and growing the nursing leadership team. This includes helping nurses work at the top of their license leading to high-quality patient care.

Frisinger was key to developing staffing models that are efficient to ensure Monument Health is able to use its resources in the most efficient way possible, this was particularly valuable during the pandemic.

In this new role, Frisinger will have responsibility for all the nursing professionals and nursing support Caregivers within Rapid City Hospital to include the Rapid City Hospital Emergency Department and Monument Health Behavioral Health Center.