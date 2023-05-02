Monument Health laid off 80 employees Monday in an effort to reduce operating costs, the company said Tuesday.

Employing nearly 5,300 Black Hills residents, Monument Health is one of the largest employers in the region and the total number of people laid off on Monday account for about 2% of its total workforce. The positions were mostly corporate service roles and will not affect patient services, according to Monument Health Manager of Public Relations Stephany Chalberg.

Over the past two years, similar to many hospitals around the country, Monument Health has faced difficult operational challenges relating to costs of medical supplies and staffing and are earning less due to lowered reimbursement rates, Chalberg said.

"Pharmaceutical prices have gone up significantly and the cost of just about everything has gone up because of the supply chain disruptions," Chalberg said. "And Insurance companies, Medicare and Medicaid haven't kept up with those rising costs."

Between 2019 and 2022, hospital expenses increased by 17.5 percent, while Medicare reimbursement only rose by 7.5 percent over the same time according to a study by the American Hospital Association. The study showed hospital margins were consistently negative in 2022, with over half of hospitals ending the year operating at a financial loss.

Financial conditions have caused significant layoffs at hospitals across the country recently, including San Diego, California-based Scripps Health which laid off 70 administrative employees, Tacoma, Washington-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health that laid off nearly 400 non-patient focused employees, among others.

Some hospitals have even shut down due to mounting financial challenges, including Vista Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas with a workforce of 827 employees that closed earlier this week and McLaren St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, Ohio that will permanently close next week leaving its 743 workers out of work, according to local media reports.

Monument Health said in a statement, “While we continue to provide a safe environment for all who seek care, we must also adapt our services and operational model to preserve our current and future mission.”

Monument Health will provide severance packages and career guidance services to support those impacted by the layoffs, the company said. In addition to the recent layoffs, unfilled corporate service positions were eliminated and will remain unfilled but recruitment to fill patient service positions will continue.