Monument Health offering ENT services in Rapid City

Monument Health began offering Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) services to the Rapid City community on Jan. 5, the company said in a press release Thursday.

Jay W. White, D.O., MS, HCA, Robert Burgess, M.D., Stacie Collins, CNP, and Merrill Hill, AuD., bring with them years of experience and share Monument Health’s mission to provide high-quality care to patients in our community.

Monument Health is also proud to announce that V. Richard Bowen, M.D., and Mark Guy, M.D., are joining Monument Health Audiology and ENT, the release said. Bowenhas over 20 years of ENT experience. Guy has been providing ENT care for more than 25 years.

“We are excited about Drs. White, Burgess, Bowen, Guy and Stacie Collins, CNP, joining the Monument Health team,” said Bradley Anderson, M.D., FACS, Monument Health Executive Medical Director. “Our mission is to be a state-of-the-art tertiary care referral center for the entire region. These outstanding physicians, all of whom have practiced in the region for many years, will form the core around which we can continue to build a team of ENT specialists and subspecialists to meet our community’s needs in ear, nose and throat surgery.”

Monument Health Audiology and ENT is located at 4940 5th St., Suite 2B, the former location of Advanced ENT and Allergy Center of the Black Hills. To schedule an appointment, call 605-755-4100.

Monument Health also offers ENT services in Spearfish with Loren Jones, M.D., and Jeanette Carlson, CNP.