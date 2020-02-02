Monument Health promotes Papineau to vice president

Monument Health promotes Papineau to vice president

Monument Health has announced that Christine Papineau has been promoted to Vice President of Managed Care and Employee Health Plan Benefit Administration.

In her new position, Papineau has two major roles. She represents Regional Health in negotiations with health care payers regarding payer contracts. She also represents the Regional Health Employee Health Plan as a payer, negotiating with other providers.

Papineau was previously the Executive Director of Managed Care and Reimbursement at Regional Health. Throughout her career, she has had a number of roles in health management, managed care and network management. She has been with Regional Health since March of 2019.

Christine Papineau

Papineau
