Monument Health to get 20 percent of power from wind

Monument Health has committed to receiving 20 percent of its electrical power from a wind-power generating facility operated by Black Hills Energy.

The program, called “Renewable Ready,” gives subscribers the option of having up to 100 percent of their electricity needs supplied by Wyoming wind energy, according to Black Hills Energy. As a Renewable Ready subscriber, Monument Health will be powered by 20 percent wind energy for the next 15 years, starting in late 2020.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“By choosing low-cost renewable energy resources to power Monument Health, we’re able to advance our goals and sustainability objectives while also supporting the expansion of affordable, renewable energy development in our region,” said Dave Ellenbecker, Vice President of Facilities Management and Plant Operations.

Black Hills Energy plans to build a utility-scale wind power generating facility in 2020 to supply the energy for its Renewable Ready program. Located near Cheyenne, the Corriedale Wind Energy Project will produce 52 megawatts (MW) of energy when operational.

According to Black Hills Energy, Renewable Ready is now fully subscribed. The program was designed for and open to large commercial and industrial customers and governmental agencies in the company’s electric service territories in South Dakota and Wyoming who use a minimum of 300,000 kilowatt-hours of energy per year. Program information is available at www.blackhillsenergy.com/renewableready.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0