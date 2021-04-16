More businesses turning to incentives to attract workers

Employers heading into tourist season with too few employees are ramping up incentives to entice applicants.
Domico Rodriguez, executive director of Main Street Square, said the Hotel Alex Johnson is offering a $1,000 hiring bonus, paid in increments to reward employees who stay, as well as offering pay of $14 to $15 an hour for room cleaners.
The Holiday Inn Rushmore is advertising a $250 bonus for housekeeping positions after 90 days.
Several restaurants around the city are advertising starting wages of $12 to $13, though jobs such as bartending and serving have higher earning potential. Piesano’s Pacchia owner Stacey Livermont starts her employees at minimum wage, but with tips some full-time employees are earning as much as $15.95 an hour.
“Servers with tips make way more than $20 an hour, especially at places like the Firehouse that are busy on a daily basis,” said Rob Keighron, general manager of Firehouse Brewing Company.
Higher pay might entice more applicants, but doing so could mean costs being passed onto consumers in the form of higher prices, Rodriguez said, and businesses would have smaller profits.
“It’s a double-edged sword. It’s tough to make money if you’re a small business and paying $15 an hour, but if you want a good employee, sometimes it (takes a higher wage),” said Stew Mehlhaff, an operating partner with the two Qdoba restaurants in Rapid City.
Rodriguez said downtown business owners met Thursday to try to brainstorm solutions. He said Main Street Square, which is a nonprofit organization, is struggling to find seasonal workers, too.
“We can’t pay $14 an hour. We are just trying to fill two positions at $12 an hour,” he said. “We still have to put on shows. We still have a public we need to satisfy, so we’re going to make it work, but this summer could burn a lot of people out.”
Mehlhaff said he’s hiring younger employees than ever before. Those under 18 can’t operate all the kitchen equipment, so he assigns those employees to assemble the food products.
“We’re pretty successful with people. They like working for us and they’ll tell their friends,” Mehlhaff said. “We’ve got great employees and our management team is strong.”
With tips, most staff members average $13.50 an hour, Mehlhaff said. Qdoba stayed open through the pandemic by moving to online carry out orders and deliveries. Employees had to adapt to some changing work duties and technology. The fast pace is part of the challenge of keeping employees.
“You get in the restaurant and you’re just going from the start of the shift to the end of the shift,” he said. “It’s a whole different ball game. You throw in the component of online orders, drive in, pick up and you get some burnout with hourly staff because of the craziness in the restaurant.”
This tourist season, Mehlaff said Rapid City’s Qdobas will maintain their current business hours instead of staying open later in the summer as they typically do. Livermont is considering closing an extra day of the week to give her staff a break. Keighron doesn’t anticipate cutting back business hours, but without full staff, he said restaurants might have to operate at limited capacity to provide the best possible service.
“We need to be welcoming to people who are traveling, and the only way we can do this is to have a good, strong service industry,” he said. “You need to make it a great experience where people want to come back year after year.”
Chris Johnson, a founding partner in the management company Hotelzrus said businesses should consider same-day interviewing and hiring.
“When someone comes through the door looking for a job, it’s going to be interview today, hire today. Don’t let them leave,” he said.
“You never complain about having business. It’s just going to be up to employers to be creative and keep the staff you have that’s in place now, whether that’s incentives or whatever you can do internally within an organization,” Johnson said. “What do you have to offer? Can you make it a fun environment … where people want to stay and work for you?”
Livermont said Wednesday she’d interviewed nine people and hired them all, knowing some won’t like the work and won’t stay.
“The struggles are primarily finding reliable candidates who will come in for an interview, be willing to take on the position and show up,” Keighron said. “I have no shortage of resumes and applications via Facebook, Indeed and Zip Recruiter, and people even showing up at the door for an application. It’s the follow-through which has been a real struggle. We can’t get them to commit.”
“No matter what the age group of people applying, the lack of follow-through is pretty constant. For what we need, the percentage of people who have followed through who have been hired is abysmally low,” Keighron said. “I do remain hopeful there are plenty of people out there who are looking for great employment, having great wages and interesting experiences. ... I’ve met so many great candidates. I am hopeful the industry as a whole will turn a corner soon.”
South Dakota’s trend of more jobs than workers was emerging before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.
“Pre-COVID, our unemployment rate was hovering around 3.1%, and statistically when your unemployment is 3%, that’s kind of considered almost full employment. That’s the threshold when it becomes difficult for employers to find employees,” Hultman said.
“The state’s been focusing a lot of efforts on workforce development, so it’s not a new issue. However, we are the only state in the nation with a lower unemployment rate (at this point in the pandemic) than when we went into it. Our most recent unemployment percentage was 2.9%,” she said.
Though there’s speculation that stimulus checks and unemployment might be enticing some people to stay home rather than work, Hultman said the numbers don’t support that. In 2020, the state’s unemployment claims hit a high of 7,900, but the number of new claims has now dropped to normal.
“An average number of unemployment claims in a typical year would be 232 initial claims per week. Our most recent numbers show we were down to 235. That’s not different than we’ve seen in other years,” she said.
The unemployment figure that is remaining higher than average is people on continued claims, who filed for unemployment and are continuing to collect it because they are still eligible for it, Hultman said. While the state’s number of continued claims normally averages about 1,200 a week, as of last week the state had 3,168 continued claims.
Meanwhile, the state’s job board listed about 4,000 job openings just in the Rapid City area, and Hultman said job services offices are open and available in person or remotely to assist job seekers and employers.
Hultman said she’s heard from frustrated business owners who say, “I know so-and-so quit so they could collect unemployment.” She encourages businesses to report incidents such as job applicants not showing up for interviews, new employees not showing up to work or quitting without cause. These all can be reasons for which unemployment benefits can be denied, she said.
“At the end of the day, Black Hills hospitality groups are going to have some really tough times providing the services that guests are going to be looking for,” Johnson said. “A lot of people are traveling for the first time to the Black Hills because we’re open. We’ve just got to make sure we can wow them the best we can with what we’ve got.”