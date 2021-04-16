More businesses turning to incentives to attract workers

“The struggles are primarily finding reliable candidates who will come in for an interview, be willing to take on the position and show up,” Keighron said. “I have no shortage of resumes and applications via Facebook, Indeed and Zip Recruiter, and people even showing up at the door for an application. It’s the follow-through which has been a real struggle. We can’t get them to commit.”

“No matter what the age group of people applying, the lack of follow-through is pretty constant. For what we need, the percentage of people who have followed through who have been hired is abysmally low,” Keighron said. “I do remain hopeful there are plenty of people out there who are looking for great employment, having great wages and interesting experiences. ... I’ve met so many great candidates. I am hopeful the industry as a whole will turn a corner soon.”

South Dakota’s trend of more jobs than workers was emerging before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.

“Pre-COVID, our unemployment rate was hovering around 3.1%, and statistically when your unemployment is 3%, that’s kind of considered almost full employment. That’s the threshold when it becomes difficult for employers to find employees,” Hultman said.