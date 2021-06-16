More funding necessary to attract businesses, Elevate official says

The fund began in 2006 with $41 million. There’s now only about $350,000 left. Sumption said the average amount used from the fund is about $100,000 a year, with exceptions of larger grants.

Brunner said every deal with bringing new businesses to the area is different. He said some companies don’t ask for any monetary help while others do.

Brunner said having the fund provides an incentive for businesses. He said deals range from $5,000 and $10,000 to six-figure amounts.

“To not have that, we don’t at Elevate have a lot of tools in our tool bag to attract companies,” he said. “It’s incredibly important to have this money as Rapid City is continuing to grow and we’re seeing both out of state and local companies expand. If we don’t have this available, we’re not able to help. Sometimes all we need is a little or to get over the hump to complete the expansion.”

The organization does, though, have the Rapid Loan Fund that’s a low-interest loan to help development, but Brunner said the Opportunity Capture Fund is the most important tool to help local expansion and out-of-state recruitment.

Sumption said a committee authorizes the dollar amount. The Rapid City Council is made aware of the funding.

There is no timeline to use the funds and no votes for allocation have been made.

