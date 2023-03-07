More nominations are wanted for the Black Hills Spirit of Volunteerism Awards. The Spirit of Volunteerism Awards is a long-standing event that celebrates the contributions of volunteers in the community.

The deadline to nominate a volunteer is 5 p.m. Thursday. Nominees can be youths, adults, groups or corporations or businesses. Go to helplinecenter.org/sva-nominations/ for more information and to submit a nomination.

“We encourage you to think of those who give back in your life and simply fill out our easy honoree form found at helplinecenter.org/sva to share their story. We encourage you to nominate in every category; multiple nominations are also welcome,” said Jennifer Pavlicek, program coordinator with the Helpline Center and Volunteer Connections.

Volunteers to nominate could include:

Youths in the community who give back to their school, sports, a committee or nonprofit organization that is meaningful to them.

Adults (ages 18 or older) who has been a shining light in hard times, has dedicated their time to volunteer work or who makes time in a busy schedule to volunteer.

Groups, or someone in a group, who make volunteering a regular part of the work they do to make an impact in the Black Hills.

Businesses that give back by donating products, money or time from their employees.

“It is not only an honor to be nominated for the Spirit of Volunteerism Award but it is also a great privilege to acknowledge our astounding volunteers in the community,” Pavlicek said. “Volunteers do make a world of difference, and we look forward to honoring the incredible volunteers from the Black Hills. We can’t do this alone and depend upon the nominations we receive each year.”

The seventh annual Black Hills Spirit of Volunteerism Awards will be presented April 26 at the Downtown Holiday Inn in Rapid City. Doors open at 7:30 a.m., with a program from 8 to 9 a.m.

“Even though the world has changed over the past year, a few things have remained the same in our community: good hearts, selflessness, and meaningful connections, all made possible by our area volunteers. The Helpline Center has the rare honor of honoring these volunteers every spring. We need your help and support,” Pavlicek said.

Contact jennifer.pavlicek@helplinecenter.org for more information.