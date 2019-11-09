Bridget Machacek, 46, owner at Roam’n Around Travel and Outdoor at Main Street Square
How long have you lived in the Black Hills?
I have lived on and off in the Black Hills for a total of 26 years and loved every second. I have been fortunate to live numerous other places, but the Black Hills definitely is my favorite.
What is your favorite place in the Black Hills and why?
Let me tell you, there is a secret oasis right here in town. Hands down my favorite place is within city limits. All the trails in the Skyline Wilderness Area are my favorite. One of the trails borders our property so I can literally walk out my backdoor and be enjoying the outdoors within seconds. Once you get to know the trails, you can get in an easy five miles just in the heart of Rapid City. Early mornings are so peaceful and quiet and the wildlife is amazing.
What is your favorite memory of that place?
All the wildlife. About four years ago I was hiking back there and a fox stopped to “bark” at us. Christmas Day 2017, we saw two coyotes. Currently, there are two fawns exploring with their mom. Last summer, I was out early one morning and spooked a great horned owl, which startled both of us. It’s amazing. I’m within a stone’s throw from Skyline Drive and downtown, yet there is an amazing array of wildlife to be seen.