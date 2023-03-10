The Good Relatives Collaborative announced the inaugural group of 37 Native American-based nonprofit organizations in South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota that have been awarded grants under the new collaborative.

The South Dakota nonprofit organizations funded include Where all Women are Honored (LGBTQ+ and domestic violence victim advocacy) and Oaye Lute Okolakiciye (cultural community-based approach for addiction) in Rapid City.

Other South Dakota nonprofits that received grants are 100 Horses Women Society (cultural resiliency for women) in Eagle Butte, Kul Wicasa Wopasi (cultural resiliency and advocacy) in Lower Brule, Niyake Yuza Youth Services Center (youth activities) in McLaughlin, Nisto Incorporated (youth services) in Sisseton, Rock the Rez (LGBTQ+ and gender non-conforming advocacy through musical programming) based in Porcupine, and Native Women of the Plains (domestic violence) that serves women in South Dakota and six other Plains states.

All the organizations that have been awarded grants are deeply rooted in their communities and follow their own mission in how they serve Native people. Good Relatives Collaborative wants to fund projects that will integrate, enhance and address community leadership, community healing, cultural revitalization, and capacity building by encouraging cooperation, collaboration, and reciprocity across the region in holistic and innovative ways.

The Good Relatives Collaborative is made up of four partner organizations – including Black Hills Community Loan Fund in Rapid City and Four Bands Community Fund in Eagle Butte – plus partners in North Dakota and Minnesota. The partner organizations came together for the specific purpose of responding to a call for a grant-making partnership with the Bush Foundation.

The Good Relatives Collaborative was selected as a partner by the Bush Foundation in 2022 to design and operate a community-based grant program serving the Native nations and urban Tribal communities across the region. Good Relatives Collaborative was awarded a six-year contract to share and award $1.2 million annually to the Native communities of South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

The collaborative came together around shared values and a belief that current funding models are not responsive to the needs of Native grassroots and constituency-led organizations that are engaged in community-centered problem-solving. Good Relatives Collaborative’s theory of change includes adjusting the grant-making process to build capacity in Native communities.

The member organizations of the Good Relatives Collaborative work closely with their respective Tribal and Urban Tribal communities to help identify, connect with, and support Native-based nonprofits. The program reflects the Bush Foundation’s purpose — and the purpose of their Community Innovation program — to develop, test and spread ideas that make the region better for everyone and to inspire, equip and connect leaders to more effectively lead equitable change.

The Good Relatives Collaborative is opening a second round of grants this month. Go to goodrelativescollaborative.org or facebook.com/goodrelatives to learn more about the collaborative. For more information about applying for grants in South Dakota, contact Gerri LeBeau at 605-415-6801 or gerri@bhclf.org.