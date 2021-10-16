Natural gas prices driving up heating bills

“We are working to prepare our customers for those increases,” said Stephanie Dowling, director of Communications for Black Hills Energy. “We also encourage customers struggling to pay their bills to reach out to our customer service team.”

Natural gas bills have two components. Delivery, which is about 30% of a household's bill, is regulated by the PUC and is not projected to change, according to a South Dakota PUC news release. The gas itself, which is the remaining 70% of the bill, is driven by market forces.

“Black Hills Energy is closely monitoring the natural gas market environment, including current and forecasted prices of natural gas. We have a dedicated Gas Supply team that executes strategies that balance our commitment to providing safe, reliable service to our customers while also mitigating the financial impacts of market volatility,” she said.

According to MDU, the natural gas supply has grown from 2020, but supply has not kept up with demand. Hurricane Ida slowed offshore production in September, but production is nearing normal levels again.