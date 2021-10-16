Natural gas prices driving up heating bills

The first snowfall has hit the Black Hills, and colder weather brings higher heating bills. The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission advised natural gas customers to expect costlier heating bills this fall and winter, potentially the highest customers have experienced in more than a decade.
Natural gas prices are largely driven by market supply and demand, according to the South Dakota PUC.
“The natural gas industry is experiencing shortages in supply while also seeing an increase in overall natural gas demand. As a result, homeowners should expect to see higher natural gas bills this winter,” Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson said in a news release.
“Over the last several years, natural gas customers have benefitted from low gas prices, so this year’s prices may come with sticker shock. The higher-than-normal natural gas prices anticipated this winter, combined with the residual effects of the unprecedented natural gas prices experienced in February that utilities are currently continuing to recover from, will result in winter bills at levels not seen in well over 10 years,” PUC Vice Chairperson Kristie Fiegen said in a news release.
Winter storms like the one hitting the region this week, natural disasters that affected natural gas production, and an increased demand for natural gas are all contributing to price hikes nationwide. Stretches of colder weather could drive up home and business heating bills even more. The 2022 Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts colder-than-average temperatures and average snow accumulations this winter in South Dakota.
Montana-Dakota Utilities said in a news release that natural gas prices could rise 50% to 100% during the heating season, November through March. This is similar to projected natural gas prices nationwide, although MDU said it anticipates being toward the lower end of the price increase range.
"Our projection for our South Dakota customers, assuming average weather and no supply disruptions, is about $180 more than last year for the five-month winter heating season, or roughly $36 per month on average for the five months," said Mark Hanson, spokesman for MDU.
Black Hills Energy also anticipates higher-than-normal natural gas prices this winter for natural gas and electric customers, both residential and commercial. The cost of natural gas is often the largest portion of their customers’ bills during the winter heating season. Black Hills Energy and MDU both said the increases customers will see are “pass-through costs,” meaning the utility companies don’t make money from the higher natural gas prices.
MDU and Black Hills Energy urge customers who are struggling to pay their bills to contact their utility provider for help or to sign up for balanced billing, which averages out monthly energy bills. Go to montana-dakota.com/customer-service/payment-options/balanced-billing/ or blackhillsenergy.com/billing-and-payments/ways-pay-your-bill/balanced-billing.
“We are working to prepare our customers for those increases,” said Stephanie Dowling, director of Communications for Black Hills Energy. “We also encourage customers struggling to pay their bills to reach out to our customer service team.”
Natural gas bills have two components. Delivery, which is about 30% of a household's bill, is regulated by the PUC and is not projected to change, according to a South Dakota PUC news release. The gas itself, which is the remaining 70% of the bill, is driven by market forces.
“Black Hills Energy is closely monitoring the natural gas market environment, including current and forecasted prices of natural gas. We have a dedicated Gas Supply team that executes strategies that balance our commitment to providing safe, reliable service to our customers while also mitigating the financial impacts of market volatility,” she said.
According to MDU, the natural gas supply has grown from 2020, but supply has not kept up with demand. Hurricane Ida slowed offshore production in September, but production is nearing normal levels again.
The nation’s natural gas supply also is still coping with the effects of last winter. In February, freezing temperatures throughout the U.S. resulted in unprecedented demand for natural gas and extreme wholesale natural gas prices, and in Texas, a gas well froze in February. The South Dakota PUC says a portion of the increase in bills this winter is due to recovering from significant February natural gas costs.
The lower inventory of gas as the nation heads into the peak heating season contributes to higher prices nationwide, the South Dakota PUC said in a news release.
Consumers will see the impact of natural gas prices in costs other than their heating bills. As the leading source of fuel for the United States power grid, natural gas supplies make up more than 40% of utility-scale electricity generation nationwide. Rising natural gas prices may lead to increased electric costs. Natural gas prices also affect the prices consumers pay for food and other products, which will further contribute to an expensive winter.
“Consumers got used to very low prices last year, because with the pandemic everything was shut down," said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. “Now, everything’s coming back online, industry is returning and natural gas is being used again in very large quantities. And that’s pushing up the price.”