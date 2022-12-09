Nerdy Nuts opening retail site for peanut butter lovers

A passion for peanut butter prompted Craig and Erika Mount to launch Nerdy Nuts, a brand of custom peanut butters that now boasts about 200 flavors. This weekend, the Rapid City-based business is opening a retail location that transforms peanut butter into an entertaining event.

Nerdy Nuts Peanut Butter Experience will celebrate its grand opening Dec. 10 and 11. Its retail location is in the former Landstrom’s building, 405 Canal St., #1000. Business hours for the grand opening weekend are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Nerdy Nuts specializes in handmade, small-batch peanut butter made from peanuts grown in the United States. While Craig and Erika were living in Colorado, they developed a love for freshly ground peanut butter but after returning to their hometown of Rapid City, the couple couldn’t find the kind of peanut butter they craved. They decided to make their own, and what began as a hobby evolved into Nerdy Nuts.

“We bought a commercial grinder, posted on personal social media accounts and what started as a 50-pound peanut order has now turned into thousands of jars sold across the state and country. We have grown from two classic flavors to four and seasonal flavors in between,” the couple said on nerdynuts.com.

Nerdy Nuts has a separate Rapid City fulfillment center, which is not open to the public, where the company produces and ships its online orders for peanut butter, Erika said.

In the new Nerdy Nuts retail location, customers can concoct their own flavors of peanut butter, then have the option to design labels for their jars of peanut butter.

“When they come to the storefront … they can buy some of our forever flavors that we tend to have in stock often,” Erika said. “The whole experience is that if you’ve ever dreamed of a flavor, you can do it. You might make the most popular flavor we’ve ever had.”

Customers are encouraged to stop at two social media walls to take photos and TikTok and Instagram reels with friends, family and their new custom peanut butters. Next year, Erika said Nerdy Nuts plans to host meet-and-greet events where fans can meet some of their favorite high-profile social media influencers.

“Creating a really fun, enticing experience is what we’re trying to do with Nerdy Nuts,” Craig said. “We want it to be like a trip to Disney World. … We tried to make the experience itself like a board game. It’s very interactive and very fun.”

To keep the Nerdy Nuts fun going, customers can buy Peanut Butter Belly Time, a make-your-own-peanut butter game to play at home.

Craig developed the “pass, pick and play” card game, Erika said. Peanut Butter Belly Time is designed for players ages 10 and older.

Erika said she and Craig are excited about adding a face-to-face component to their Nerdy Nuts e-commerce business.

“This is such a big deal. … Everybody has seen our faces on a screen but they’ve never been able to meet anyone with Nerdy Nuts. Now we finally have a face to our brand. (Customers) can come in and get the same amazing customer service we give online in our store now,” Erika said.

Craig and Erika ultimately hope Nerdy Nuts becomes a destination for locals and tourists. Craig said the couple considered opening Nerdy Nuts in a larger urban area, but ultimately the couple chose to keep their business in South Dakota where they were born and raised.

“We deliberately decided to make people come here if they want to experience Nerdy Nuts,” Craig said. “I really like this place, and I want other people to see it too.”