New barber school has first graduates in Rapid City

Sarah Janklow of Rapid City recently became the first graduate of the South Dakota Barber College. The college opened in March, ending a nearly 40-year void in which the state did not have a barber school.

Director Donnie Joseph has been a licensed barber for nearly 20 years and has owned a barbershop in California since 2013. When he saw a need for a barber school in South Dakota, where he and his wife wanted to relocate to be closer to family, he saw an opportunity and moved to Rapid City.

“Barbering is arguably one of the fastest-growing professions in the United States and the world,” Joseph said. “We saw that we could make an impact here. With South Dakota not having a school, there wasn’t a lot of options. If people wanted to become barbers they had to go out of state, and a lot of barbers are retiring or passing on. There was a gap in the barber industry.”

The school opened with seven students and now has a few graduates and 17 students enrolled. It offers a full barber training program and a crossover program in which students such as Janklow add barber training to cosmetology training. The college receives 10 to 15 inquiries a day from potential students, Joseph said.