New barber school has first graduates in Rapid City

Sarah Janklow of Rapid City recently became the first graduate of the South Dakota Barber College. The college opened in March, ending a nearly 40-year void in which the state did not have a barber school.
Director Donnie Joseph has been a licensed barber for nearly 20 years and has owned a barbershop in California since 2013. When he saw a need for a barber school in South Dakota, where he and his wife wanted to relocate to be closer to family, he saw an opportunity and moved to Rapid City.
“Barbering is arguably one of the fastest-growing professions in the United States and the world,” Joseph said. “We saw that we could make an impact here. With South Dakota not having a school, there wasn’t a lot of options. If people wanted to become barbers they had to go out of state, and a lot of barbers are retiring or passing on. There was a gap in the barber industry.”
The school opened with seven students and now has a few graduates and 17 students enrolled. It offers a full barber training program and a crossover program in which students such as Janklow add barber training to cosmetology training. The college receives 10 to 15 inquiries a day from potential students, Joseph said.
Joseph said the barber school was a dream of his. He’s provided training and education for barber trade shows in California and had a goal to train barbers and mentor them to be successful entrepreneurs.
Joseph also worked toward getting South Dakota law updated to meet barber students' needs in the evolving beauty industry.
“There was a law that needed to be in place to allow somebody with a cosmetology license to receive credit for that (when going through barber training),” Joseph said. “The governor signed a law to allow students such as Sarah Janklow to attend school for 300 hours, which focused on barber hair cutting, shaving with a straight razor and other items to add to the education she already had. That was a really big deal.”
Without that law, Janklow would have had to complete the full 1,500-hour barber training, he said. Instead, being in the crossover program, she attended classes at South Dakota Barber College three days a week for about four months, she said. The crossover program gave her flexibility to balance work and family and get an education at her own pace.
Janklow now rents her own booth, The Hive, at Sola Salon Studios in Rapid City. She’s a licensed cosmetologist who graduated from Black Hills Beauty College in 2010. She discovered she enjoyed cutting men’s hair while she was a manager at The Man Salon. That experience piqued Janklow’s interest in obtaining barber training.
Shortly after Janklow finished, one of her Sola Salon colleagues, Kim Osterkamp, became South Dakota Barber College's second graduate. She is a veteran who specializes in men’s cuts for the military at her booth, Tactical Cuts.
Barbering requires “different cutting techniques and using a straight razor. A lot of big cities have things like that, but we really didn’t,” Janklow said. “I’m a single parent, so it’s not like I can move to go (to barber school). It’s nice that they’ve come here.”
Though barbering was once primarily a male profession, Janklow said more men are adapting to the idea of women barbers. Her clientele are men and women of all ages, including the wives and girlfriends of some of her male customers.
“I don’t think people have much of a preference anymore (about male or female barbers). I think it’s definitely more about personality,” Janklow said. “I have a lot of kids, a lot of older people, a lot of military for sure. … A lot of salons aren’t designed for men, so it’s nice when they have (services) for men, too.”
Beyond hair-cutting skills, all South Dakota Barber College students learn about entrepreneurship, marketing and social media.
“What we do at our school is probably very different from other schools that exist,” Joseph said. “We teach our students the trade, the business, the history of it and how to be successful. Somebody could be good at cutting hair, but it doesn’t translate to them being successful (running their own shop or salon). … We do invest time and energy to make sure students are equipped to be successful,” he said.
“The best part that helped me is the guidance and the business side of everything,” Janklow said. “I’ve only been out on my own for about a year. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been doing hair. There’s always something to learn, and it’s always changing.”
Each class chooses and completes a community project. Janklow and her class provided free haircuts, raised money for Feeding South Dakota and helped distribute food. The project ties into marketing and the value of being an active part of a community.
“When they open a shop, they’re going to want to do a community project to introduce themselves to the community,” Joseph said. “The culture in barbering is all about the haircut, but what’s often forgotten is … a barber in the community is the one sponsoring the Little League team, or has a client raising money for Girl Scouts. You can’t have a barbershop without being in the community.”
