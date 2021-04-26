New brewery aims to untap its potential at south side location

Beer and hospitality are on tap at Cohort Craft Brewery, Rapid City’s newest attraction for craft brew aficionados.
Cohort Craft Brewery is located at Town Centre South Plaza on 5th Street on the south side of Rapid City. Owner Jason Kingsbury saw an opportunity to pursue his passion for home brewing while filling a void for a friendly neighborhood gathering spot.
“I knew after I served beer to my friends for the first time that this is something I had to do. It was so pleasing and so satisfying to build this product that you bring to life and you serve to people, and they’re enjoying it,” he said.
Kingsbury lives near the brewery and saw the untapped potential for a south side gathering spot.
“We are excited to be part of this developing neighborhood,” Kingsbury said. “We want to provide the hangout spot for neighborhoods around us. We want people to feel like this is their brewery. We want people to feel like this is their beer. … From employees to guests to anybody passing by, I want them to feel like they’re part of it.”
The brewery’s name reflects the inclusiveness Kingsbury values. “Cohort” pays tribute to the beer-minded family, friends, other Black Hills breweries and everyone else who has helped him make his dream of a brewery a reality, he said.
“It’s one thing to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to start a brewery’ and another thing to do it. … That’s huge reason why we exist, because of that community. One of our core goals is keeping that community, keeping that vibe and making sure everyone’s included,” Kingsbury said.
Cohort Craft Brewery’s location and emphasis on community are only part of its uniqueness. Kingsbury said Cohort will specialize in beer that’s developed out of his career as a clinical dietician and the science-meet-art approach to beer he developed over five years as a home brewer.
“I moved here in 2009 from Minnesota and Wisconsin, where craft beer has been a thing since the 1980s,” he said. “Most brewers that come from a home brew background are engineers or chemists. I have a strong chemistry and biology background from being a dietician but I also know how to feel the art of brewing.”
“Nutrition isn’t an exact science. There’s new research coming out all the time. That’s what brewing is. There’s an absolute science but you also have to play jazz. You have to go with the flow. You’ve got to find the art in it, too. Having that dietician background where you have to rely on science definitely helped my progress,” Kingsbury said.
Kingsbury describes Cohort as an American brewery with an eclectic menu and some locally sourced ingredients. Cohort is classified as a South Dakota farm winery, meaning 50% or more of its fermentables have to come from South Dakota.
“We tend to push the boundaries,” he said. “We take traditions and modernize them or put our own twist on it.”
The newly opened brewery will serve guests a pale ale, a black beer, a lager beer, an India ale, plus guest beers from other breweries in the region, Kingsbury said. Plans are to ultimately have as many as 12 beers on tap.
“I would really like to support and be able to explain how helpful … these breweries have been to us. The brewing industry is so friendly,” he said.
To support Black Hills businesses as well as other breweries, Cohort will invite local food trucks to its site so customers can have ever-changing dining options.
A Cohort product Kingsbury is especially excited to introduce is mead. The gluten-free beverage is made with honey from Three Queens Honey in New Underwood, plus water, yeast, and fruit, herbs or other flavorings.
“We’ll be the only brewery that will have mead all the time as a part of our brewery,” Kingsbury said.
Though its origins are centuries old, in recent years mead has enjoyed a renaissance as a trendy beverage.
“Mead is more of a soulful product,” Kingsbury said. “This is an excellent malt alternative. We see this as a really good way to get people into craft beer. If we can get someone in the door who tries mead and enjoys mead, I guarantee there’s a beer they will enjoy.”
Cohort Craft Brewery is open from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, follow Cohort Craft Brewery on Facebook and Instagram or go to cohortbrewery.com.