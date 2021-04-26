New brewery aims to untap its potential at south side location

“It’s one thing to say, ‘Hey, I’m going to start a brewery’ and another thing to do it. … That’s huge reason why we exist, because of that community. One of our core goals is keeping that community, keeping that vibe and making sure everyone’s included,” Kingsbury said.

Cohort Craft Brewery’s location and emphasis on community are only part of its uniqueness. Kingsbury said Cohort will specialize in beer that’s developed out of his career as a clinical dietician and the science-meet-art approach to beer he developed over five years as a home brewer.

“I moved here in 2009 from Minnesota and Wisconsin, where craft beer has been a thing since the 1980s,” he said. “Most brewers that come from a home brew background are engineers or chemists. I have a strong chemistry and biology background from being a dietician but I also know how to feel the art of brewing.”

“Nutrition isn’t an exact science. There’s new research coming out all the time. That’s what brewing is. There’s an absolute science but you also have to play jazz. You have to go with the flow. You’ve got to find the art in it, too. Having that dietician background where you have to rely on science definitely helped my progress,” Kingsbury said.