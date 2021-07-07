New brewery brings spontaneous, sour beers to Black Hills

“You leave it sit outside overnight and see what drops into it. There’s a season that you want to do it when it’s cooler at night. Otherwise you get nasty bugs and bacteria,” Ewing said, recalling his early beer-making attempts.

“It actually worked really well the first time. I took some samples and sent them to a lab in Nashville, and they’re able to isolate the yeast strains and tell you what you have floating around,” he said.

Ewing is primarily a self-taught brewer who’s excited by the unpredictability of blending spontaneous and sour beers. The beer can take 12 to 18 months or longer to fully ferment, he said, which is why fewer craft brewers make them. Woodland Republic will start out only being open on weekends until production can pick up enough to fill all 12 taps.

“A lot of times people who are wine drinkers end up becoming fans of sour beer, and I think a big part of that is that sour beer is acidic like wine is, and fruity. We describe it in fruity terms like lemons and limes,” Ewing said. “What we’re planning to do is barrel age quite a bit of it and you get a bit of that carryover (flavor) there.”

The beer lends itself to fun combinations of flavors. Key lime cheesecake sour and blueberry French toast sour are some of Ewing’s recent blends.