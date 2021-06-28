New business owner squeezing most out of juicery

He said he uses organic products when they’re available.

Karstens said he uses a cold press juicer to get the full yield and nutrition from the produce.

“There’s something so powerful with the juice,” he said. “Once you take away that fiber, and it’s raw, no added sugars, it’s unfiltered and there’s nothing added to it to make it look nice. … People forget how powerful raw food can be, and when you’re drinking a 16-ounce bottle of juice, you’re getting … two plus services of vegetables and two to three servings of fruit.”

Karstens said he originally wanted to have five or six different kinds of juices with four or five kinds of smoothies, but ended up starting with what he has currently.

“It was more difficult to execute the menu items than I realized because it’s just me, so I thought what a blessing this was that I wasn’t ready,” he said. “I’m just in my second month, so it’s really fun to be able to call my own shots and to put out the food that I think people are going to want.”

Karstens said he’s listening to his customers to see what they want and letting The Grasswagon determine how it wants to grow.

“I want to be a caretaker of The Grasswagon and just let it be as much as it can be,” he said.

