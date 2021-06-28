New business owner squeezing most out of juicery

Drew Karstens listens to his business and customers the way he listens to his body.
“I wanted to already be at the Farmer’s Market, but I’m not going to force things to happen,” he said. “Even though I missed a lot of deadlines I’ve set for myself, I’ve also been able to grow, I think, in the ways I needed to grow, and I’m OK with that.”
Karstens owns The Grasswagon, a cold press vegetable juicery in a souped-up horse trailer that runs on electric and solar power assisted. It opened for business in April about a year after he returned to Rapid City.
Karstens, who grew up in Mitchell, said he drank and made vegetable juice on and off for years but started drinking celery juice everyday about one and a half years ago to help with his autoimmune issues.
“I got off my pharmaceuticals to help with the cirrhosis, which had more side effects than benefits,” he said. “I’ve been off the pills for about a year and a half at this point and I’m maintaining the same. … They say it’s a 90% to 95% cure rate for the skin and I’ve been able to do that naturally.”
His juicing habit started while he lived in Naples, Florida, with his brother Nate trying to figure out what his next step was going to be. He said he spent 25 years in the food business and knew he’d likely open his own food truck, he just didn’t know what.
Karstens said he found a cold press juicery and that’s “when it clicked, there’s nothing like this in Rapid City.”
He spent between $30 and $40 on juice with each bottle being about $9. He said the first time he brought it back, Nate teased him about it and “tried to slam it down to just, I don't know, spite me?”
Karstens said his brother’s enjoyment of the juice was another “aha” moment to pursue the business.
He started to acquire juicers while in Florida and piece it all together before leaving. That’s when the pandemic hit.
With travel restrictions in Florida on the rise, he decided to leave. He found a man in Nebraska selling a horse trailer outfitted with electrical outlets, bought it and made his way back to the Black Hills.
“At one point The Grasswagon was going to be called the Corn Crib and it was going to be serving nothing but items that serve some sort of corn,” Karstens said.
As he thought about it more, he combined his love for growing microgreens, specifically wheatgrass, and making juice and arrived at The Grasswagon.
Karstens said his sweet beet juice recipe has been consistent for the past year and a half. He also sells carrot and celery juice, along with three types of smoothies, although he plans to expand the menu that would include winter seasonal options, a local market juice and salads.
He said he uses organic products when they’re available.
Karstens said he uses a cold press juicer to get the full yield and nutrition from the produce.
“There’s something so powerful with the juice,” he said. “Once you take away that fiber, and it’s raw, no added sugars, it’s unfiltered and there’s nothing added to it to make it look nice. … People forget how powerful raw food can be, and when you’re drinking a 16-ounce bottle of juice, you’re getting … two plus services of vegetables and two to three servings of fruit.”
Karstens said he originally wanted to have five or six different kinds of juices with four or five kinds of smoothies, but ended up starting with what he has currently.
“It was more difficult to execute the menu items than I realized because it’s just me, so I thought what a blessing this was that I wasn’t ready,” he said. “I’m just in my second month, so it’s really fun to be able to call my own shots and to put out the food that I think people are going to want.”
Karstens said he’s listening to his customers to see what they want and letting The Grasswagon determine how it wants to grow.
“I want to be a caretaker of The Grasswagon and just let it be as much as it can be,” he said.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —