New business specializes in homestyle frozen meals

Sjolund has lived in Rapid City and the Black Hills most of his life, and his new business caters to a foodie trend he’s noticed in the region.

“If there’s one thing that’s constant in Rapid City, it’s that everybody likes chain restaurants, which tells me everybody likes things they’re used to. Why not try making homey recipes I know people around here know and love?” he said.

Sjolund researched and adapted recipes to create his own original recipes for everything he prepares. He cooks with locally sourced beef and eggs, and he hopes to incorporate more local ingredients. He’s also experimenting with recipes he may add to the FoodEase menu in the future.

“I’m excited for what’s ahead. I hope people like my food. I hope people give my food a try,” he said.

After a career in business and food service, Sjolund decided to try a startup company that let him put his love of cooking to work.

Sjolund earned a degree from Black Hills State University in business administration with an emphasis on hospitality and tourism management. He worked in corporate chains as a Jimmy Johns manager and a cook at Qdoba before spending the past few years as an office manager at his brother’s company.