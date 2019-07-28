What was old is new again without forgetting about the past at The Hotel Sturgis.
The boutique hotel opened last month on Main Street in Sturgis kitty-corner from Rally Point.
The former home of JC Penny, this large downtown cornerstone was originally built in 1892 as the Benevolent Hall. A fire destroyed parts of the original building but it was rebuilt in 1906.
Owned the Rod Bradley started renovations in Nov. and a ribbon cutting was held in mid-June.
The new 21-room hotel features modern upgrades while incorporating classic features of the historic building.
Exposed brick walls flank the spacious and bright lobby. Tin ceilings create an open and inviting space. The lobby also features a coffee bar with espresso and Leones' Creamery ice cream for purchase.
Hotel rooms features lofts with a second bed and upstairs rooms offer balconies overlooking Main Street.