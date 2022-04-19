New Hill City events center breaks ground Saturday

A groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday will celebrate an upscale creekside events center coming to Hill City.

The Diamond Spur Events Center’s groundbreaking will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the venue's scenic future location near the junction of Highways 16 and 385. The groundbreaking will be followed by a small reception at nearby Diamond Spur Lodge.

Guest speakers will be: Alicia Edsen, Diamond Spur Events owner and CEO; Kathy Skorzewski, Hill City mayor; Janet Wetovick-Bily, Hill City Area Chamber of Commerce executive director; Ron Rossknect, Pennington County commissioner; Bob Lowrey, Heart of the Hills Economic Development Corp. president; and Kasey Kurtz, Kurtz Construction co-president.

The family-friendly groundbreaking celebration will include free crepes from Ohh, Crepe! food truck, cookies by Sunny Lemon Cookies, an assortment of beverages, grow-your-own herb kits and more.

Diamond Spur Events Center is slated to open in late November or early December and is currently booking events for 2023. The 6,750-square-foot center will consist of one 30-person board room equipped to be separated into two spaces, two signature suites and a great hall. The center will be able to accommodate up to 300 guests.

“We’re really excited. I think it’s going to be a good addition to the community. The whole intent is for it to blend in nicely with the surrounding area,” Edsen said. “There’s tons of lodging in Hill City so we’re going to work closely with the EDC and the chamber … and also have some community events. We’re excited about the things we could host. The Black Hills is so fun.”

Each room and event package will be named for a diamond in keeping with the center’s ranch estate style, which will blend elegance with the ambiance of the Black Hills.

“The rustic barns are really popular (for weddings and events). We wanted something a little more chic and elegant feeling, so that’s what we’re going for – upscale but still in line with the Hills and our environment,” said Maja Marsh, venue director. “It will still enhance the beauty of the area but give it more of an elegant, upscale vibe.”

During the groundbreaking event, inspiration boards will be set up to convey the look and feel of the events center, Marsh said. The center will be designed so it can accommodate weddings and celebrations, business events and community activities.

“We actually had a neighborhood discussion to let everybody know what we’re planning and our safety procedures and all of those things, and they’re all very excited,” Marsh said. “I think they know we want this to be a really beautiful place for the community and neighborhood as well.”

According to Wetovick-Bily, Hill City is such a popular Black Hills destination that every year the chamber receives increasing numbers of inquiries and requests for proposals to host corporate and private events — conferences, family events, trainings, annual gatherings of various organizations and more.

"The addition to Hill City of the Diamond Spur Event Center will allow us to continue to host these groups and provide a much-needed venue that expands our opportunity for a great experience of Hill City and our beautiful Black Hills," Wetovick-Bily said. "The Hill City Chamber of Commerce and the entire community are so pleased to welcome the addition of one of our newest chamber members and partners, the Diamond Spur Event Center."

Fulfilling a community need in a location that’s always been special to her is a dream come true for Edsen, whose father and grandparents are from the Black Hills. She spent many childhood vacations in the area before her family moved to Hill City in 1998.

“I love Hill City. It’s such a unique area,” said Edsen, who graduated from Hill City High School. “I always really liked the area and I’ve seen the growth. We also saw the Hill City EDC had an initiative of having a venue because they’ve been getting a lot of requests for businesses to come to the area and have business meetings. This is definitely a need for the area.”

Edsen, her husband, Andy, and their 5-year-old twins Ashton and Jules live in Omaha, Neb., and enjoy visits to Rapid City and Hill City, she said. Edsen’s parents, Rich and LeeAnn Jensen, own the Double Diamond Ranch and Diamond Spur Lodge in Hill City.

Diamond Spur Lodge on the Jensens’ ranch can be rented. It accommodates events for up to 50 people, but Edsen said Hill City needs a bigger venue.

“I’ve seen people struggle with ‘Where do I have my wedding or my reunion?’” Edsen said. “Having that rental we’ve noticed how many requests we get for a family reunion or a wedding.”

“Our goal (at Diamond Spur Events Center) is to create a unique space for couples, community members and professionals to celebrate their occasions in a first-class environment," she said.

Construction will be managed by Rapid City-based Dean Kurtz Construction. Marsh said construction updates will be posted on facebook.com/diamondspurevents/ and @diamondspurevents on Instagram. A grand opening celebration is planned when Diamond Spurs Events Center is complete. For more information, go to diamondspurevents.com or email info@diamondspurevents.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0