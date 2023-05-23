Rapid City Council President Lance Lehmann and Council member John Roberts announced last week the sale of one of Rapid City’s largest vacant building spaces, the former location of Shopko at 1845 Haines Avenue, to Gerard Keating of Keating Resources, a national real estate investment company focused in South Dakota, Nebraska, Texas and Florida.

The 115,000-square-foot building will be subdivided into spaces between 15,000 and 40,000 square feet to house three to four tenant companies with a showroom distribution model, Keating said. Most of the inquiries from potential tenants have been companies in the home construction industry, according to Keating, and a few military construction companies who plan to work in Ellsworth.

Each tenant will have an entrance facing east toward Haines, a glass storefront and their own drive-in door in back of the building. The building and all its systems are in great shape including its fire sprinkler systems, electrical systems and plumbing, Keating said.

In good working order and vacant for three years, one might be surprised that a company has not bought the building before, said Keating. Especially considering it did not take any creative innovation or imaginative thinking to land the deal, he added. Keating said it was discussion with industry leaders and company owners that motivated his company.

“I wish I could say it's complicated, but it's not. It's a very simple plan that will be very successful, because it's market driven. It's not driven by Gerard Keating. We're simply responding to market demand,” Keating said.

Retail spaces are simply changing and are more ecommerce-focused which requires less space, Keating said. This is an example of ways cities across the country can be difficult to do business with because they do not adapt to market changes, he added. Differently, encouragement from Rapid City officials Lehmann and Roberts and the expertise of Planning Division Manager Vicki Fisher were a great help.

“There's no retailer that would lease Shopko, it's even bigger than some Walmarts. So I give them a lot of credit, because many places I go, elected representatives of cities are an obstacle to growth,” Keating said. “I told Rapid City officials this building is ideal for distribution and assembly and, by the way, these jobs pay more than retailers. I said if you want to create jobs and recreate this building, I know how to get it done.”

Though this is the company’s first work in Rapid City, they have been working in the Black Hills for three years and are behind major projects like the Deer Mountain Village residential community in Lead; the Spearfish Mountain Ranch community in Whitewood; the Landmark Casino, a 27,386-square-foot gaming and entertainment facility set to open in Deadwood later this year; and the Hills Self Storage facilities in Spearfish and Custer.

In his 30 years in real estate investment, Keating says he specializes in vacant properties that no other companies would dare to invest in. He also aims to get projects done efficiently. Despite not being able to work on the property until Keating Resources officially closes the sale in July, tenants can move into the old Shopko building as early as August 1.

“It takes money and experience and many people don't have both. That's how we operate because money doesn't sleep,” Keating said. Work on the project will be quick and easy, he added. “All we have to do is build demising walls.”

Keating resides in the Deer Mountain Village development during the summer and in Miami during the winter. He said he plans to invest in more projects in South Dakota because it is business-friendly.

“We have loved the Black Hills and are excited to invest more,” Keating said.