Old Chicago Pizza plans to tap into local beer market at new restaurant

“She knows all her lagers, stouts, ales and she can deep dive into it with any guest,” Amador said. “She’s a bartender and she’s available if anyone has any questions.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In February, Amador relocated from Utah to Rapid City for his job with Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom. To prepare for the restaurant’s opening, he and company executives visited Black Hills restaurants and breweries.

“We saw what breweries were in what restaurants. We deep dived into what they offered specifically and tried to match (the beer) with our pizza to make the experience that much better,” he said. “We’re the craft authority and you truly get an experience.”

Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom will serve Black Hills craft beers from the Firehouse Brewing Company, Dakota Point Brewing, Sick-N-Twisted, Lost Cabin Beer Co. and Mount Rushmore Brewing Company. The beer and the food together set Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom apart from other local eateries, Amador said.

“Our pizza, we make it from scratch. We make four different crusts. All the vegetables are fresh. We try to eliminate anything frozen. When you taste our pizza, you’re getting an experience,” he said. “And we don’t just make our pizzas from scratch. We have lasagna, we make our own spaghetti.”