Outdoor architecture firm launches new name, brand

“We do a lot of pools and a lot of structural elements on homes like decks, and additions, pool houses,” Jobman said.

“We work primarily in western South Dakota,” he said. “We do a lot of projects on the Front Range of Colorado. We are licensed in Montana and we have done development work up there as well recently.”

Jobman Studio is known for its use of South Dakota-inspired fusion style.

“The Black Hills has definitely got a distinguished style of design I like to call modern mountain West, and that’s the style we implement into many of our designs,” Jobman said. “Modern mountain West is what we usually work with in Deadwood and the Northern Hills. That style is much more Alpine mountain style, not necessarily Western style, but you bring in more of the mountain elements into the design.”

Jobman is originally from Hill City and, after moving away for a few years to work in Nebraska and Iowa, he returned to Rapid City in 2010. Many of his current clients are people seeking to relocate to South Dakota amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Jobman said the region will see some new fusion styles emerging.