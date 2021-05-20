Outdoor architecture firm launches new name, brand

When landscape architect Mark Jobman launched his company, the former Elevate Design Studios, the name was unique and distinctive. This week, Jobman’s landscaping architecture firm introduced a new name, Jobman Studio planning + design, and rebranding.
“When we started Elevate Design Studios, ‘elevate’ wasn’t used a lot (in business names), especially in the Black Hills,” Jobman said.
Jobman opened his Rapid City-based outdoor architecture firm in 2013. Then, in 2016, Elevate Rapid City was formed as a joint venture with the Chamber of Commerce and Rapid City Economic Development Partnership. Its goal was to bring the business community together around a shared vision of innovative, accountable and results-oriented economic growth for Rapid City.
As Elevate Rapid City becomes increasingly active and well-known in the community, “it was obvious we needed to rebrand to distinguish ourselves,” Jobman said. “With their success and our success, I wanted to change our name to stand out from Elevate Rapid City. … Rebranding to (emphasize) what we do here is critical for the future of our company.”
Jobman Studio planning + design specializes in high-end commercial and residential outdoor architecture and landscaping. Jobman is the owner, president and the company’s licensed architect. Jobman Studio consults with drafters, architects, civil engineers and an interior design consultant to develop projects for clients in the Black Hills and beyond.
“We do a lot of pools and a lot of structural elements on homes like decks, and additions, pool houses,” Jobman said.
“We work primarily in western South Dakota,” he said. “We do a lot of projects on the Front Range of Colorado. We are licensed in Montana and we have done development work up there as well recently.”
Jobman Studio is known for its use of South Dakota-inspired fusion style.
“The Black Hills has definitely got a distinguished style of design I like to call modern mountain West, and that’s the style we implement into many of our designs,” Jobman said. “Modern mountain West is what we usually work with in Deadwood and the Northern Hills. That style is much more Alpine mountain style, not necessarily Western style, but you bring in more of the mountain elements into the design.”
Jobman is originally from Hill City and, after moving away for a few years to work in Nebraska and Iowa, he returned to Rapid City in 2010. Many of his current clients are people seeking to relocate to South Dakota amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, Jobman said the region will see some new fusion styles emerging.
“With the uptick of people moving to South Dakota and the construction industry going bananas, we have a strong majority of our clients who are … moving in from Colorado, Montana, Chicago, California, and they’re wanting to build their Western mountain-style dream house out there,” Jobman said.
Clients are bringing elements of architectural styles from Chicago and California to their new dream homes.
“The custom homes we’ve been designing … are working with their style and the modern mountain West and meshing them together. It’s really creating unique styles out here. It’s fun to do,” Jobman said.
“The construction industry and the architecture industry really had an uptick in projects, and it’s been a blessing for our industry,” he said.
For more information about Jobman Studio planning + design, go to jobmanstudio.com.